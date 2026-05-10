Indian Democracy's Black Friday: Popular Will Held Hostage By Power And Prejudice Arabian Post

By K Raveendran

Friday's twin constitutional dramas exposed two serious threats to Indian democracy: the refusal of a defeated ruler to leave office, and the reluctance of a constitutional referee to invite a claimant who appeared to be assembling the numbers to form a government. Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign after the Trinamool Congress lost power in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's hesitation over Joseph Vijay's claim reveal a dangerous pattern: democratic mandates are now treated less as binding instructions from voters than as raw material for partisan manipulation.

Banerjee's conduct in West Bengal belongs to the older and cruder category of democratic denial. A chief minister whose party lost the Assembly election and whose own authority had been repudiated by the electorate had only one honourable course: resign, make her allegations through legal channels, and allow the victorious side to be called. By refusing to quit, she confused grievance with legitimacy. Claims of manipulation, however serious, cannot become a substitute for constitutional procedure unless they are tested before the competent forum. A leader cannot occupy office merely because she is unable to accept the verdict.

This is not a minor fall from grace. Banerjee built much of her political career on an anti-authoritarian vocabulary. She challenged the Left Front's culture of coercion, accused the BJP of centralising power, and projected herself as a defender of federalism. That makes her refusal harder to defend, not easier. A politician who has spent years warning against institutional capture cannot, after losing an election, behave as if office is a personal estate. The electorate does not owe continuity to a leader's biography. Power is lent, not owned.

Arlekar's role in Tamil Nadu raises a different, and arguably more sophisticated, danger. The question there was not whether an incumbent should leave after defeat, but whether a governor should delay a claimant's access to the floor of the House. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the central force in a fractured Assembly, short of the majority mark but seeking support from other parties. The governor was entitled to seek clarity. He was not entitled to convert Raj Bhavan into a political checkpoint where the people's verdict could be slowed, tested, re-tested and morally filtered before the legislature itself was allowed to speak.

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The floor of the House is the constitutional arena for proving majority. Governors may ask questions when the numbers are uncertain, but they cannot become substitute Speakers, party negotiators or ideological auditors. The distinction matters. A hung Assembly always requires judgment, but judgment must be exercised to facilitate government formation, not to obstruct it. When a claimant produces letters of support and seeks a chance to demonstrate majority, the governor's task is to create a lawful route to a floor test. Delay becomes suspect when it creates political time for rival combinations, defections, pressure tactics or instructions from outside the state.

That is why the image of Arlekar receiving Vijay's support letters carried more than ceremonial meaning. If his body language appeared strained, it reflected the larger discomfort of governors placed between constitutional duty and political expectation. Raj Bhavans (renamed Lok Bhavans in grotesque symbolism) in several opposition-ruled or closely contested states have steadily drifted from neutral constitutional offices into instruments of central intervention. The danger is not merely that one governor may act unfairly. The deeper danger is that the office itself is being reimagined as an unelected veto point within parliamentary democracy.

Mamata's behaviour and Arlekar's conduct therefore occupy two ends of the same crisis. One represents the politician who refuses to surrender power after losing the mandate. The other represents the constitutional appointee who appears reluctant to transfer power even after the mandate begins to point elsewhere. One is the tantrum of incumbency. The other is the technique of institutional sabotage. Both weaken the same principle: voters decide who governs, and institutions exist to give effect to that decision, not to frustrate it.

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The BJP's role in this wider picture cannot be ignored. Its victory in West Bengal, if numerically decisive, deserved a constitutional path to office. But its ecosystem has also benefited nationally from governors who take expansive views of their discretionary powers when opposition formations are involved. This duality is central to the present crisis. The party can be the legitimate beneficiary of a mandate in one state and the suspected beneficiary of gubernatorial obstruction in another. Democracy is not protected by defending procedure only when it helps one's side.

Vijay's rise in Tamil Nadu adds another layer. His entry marks a rupture in a state long shaped by Dravidian giants and carefully managed welfare politics. A film star becoming the principal claimant to power is not new in Tamil Nadu, but Vijay's ascent comes at a time when voters appear willing to punish established parties without fully abandoning the state's federal and social-justice instincts. That makes the governor's hesitation especially combustible. Blocking or delaying such a transition risks turning a constitutional formality into a cultural confrontation between Delhi's authority and Tamil Nadu's political self-respect.

The grim symmetry of that Friday lies in this: democracy was injured both by personal refusal and institutional delay. India's constitutional order depends not only on written provisions but on habits of restraint. Defeated chief ministers must leave without drama. Governors must invite lawful claimants without partisan theatre. Allegations must go to courts. Majorities must be tested on the floor. Raj Bhavans must not become branch offices of ruling parties, and chief ministerial offices must not become bunkers for wounded egos. (IPA Service)

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