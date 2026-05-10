Bitcoin Powers April Crypto Rebound Arabian Post

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Bitcoin's April rally lifted the broader digital-asset market, with the Coinbase 50 Index advancing 11.05 per cent for the month as investors moved back into major tokens and higher-risk pockets such as memecoins. The rebound marked a sharp shift from the pressure seen earlier in 2026, though the market remains well below the speculative peaks that defined the previous cycle.

COIN50, a benchmark tracking 50 of the largest and most liquid digital assets, remained heavily concentrated in Bitcoin and Ethereum at the end of April. Bitcoin carried a 51.22 per cent index weight, while Ethereum accounted for 26.71 per cent, leaving the two assets responsible for most of the benchmark's direction. XRP, Solana and Dogecoin followed with far smaller weights of 8.17 per cent, 4.63 per cent and 1.76 per cent.

Bitcoin rose 12.65 per cent in April, outpacing COIN50 and extending its role as the anchor of crypto market sentiment. The token traded near $80,000 in early May after crossing $80,000 during intraday trading, supported by exchange-traded fund inflows and renewed appetite for risk assets. Ethereum also gained ground, though its April performance lagged Bitcoin's, underlining the continued preference for the market's largest store-of-value token during periods of uncertain liquidity.

Institutional demand played a central role in the April advance. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded strong net inflows during the month, helping absorb supply and reinforcing Bitcoin's position as the principal institutional gateway into digital assets. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust remained the dominant vehicle, while competing products from Fidelity and other issuers continued to shape daily flows.

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Memecoins were among the most active segments of the market. Within the COIN50 universe, Dogecoin gained 15.47 per cent in April, while Pepe advanced 10.84 per cent and Bonk rose 3.21 per cent. Shiba Inu posted a smaller 4.48 per cent gain. The sector's rise showed that speculative momentum had returned alongside the Bitcoin-led recovery, although the gains remained uneven and highly sensitive to social-media flows, derivatives positioning and short-term liquidity.

The April move did not amount to a broad, uniform advance. Arbitrum topped the COIN50 component list with a 33.24 per cent monthly gain, followed by Injective, Celestia, Algorand and Immutable. At the other end, Bittensor fell 15.78 per cent, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance declined 13.87 per cent, Helium lost 9.86 per cent and Ethena dropped 5.36 per cent. The split performance reflected a market still driven by asset-specific catalysts rather than a simple sector-wide recovery.

Risk indicators remained elevated. COIN50's annualised volatility stood at 64.47 per cent for the January 2021-April 2026 period, higher than Bitcoin's 59.26 per cent. The index also showed a maximum drawdown of 78.28 per cent across that span, underscoring the scale of losses investors can face even in diversified crypto benchmarks.

Macro conditions added a mixed backdrop. Expectations around US interest rates, geopolitical tensions and energy-market volatility continued to influence crypto trading. Bitcoin's resilience near $80,000 drew fresh attention from traders, but profit-taking emerged after sharp gains, especially when ETF flows softened. That pattern suggested that institutional inflows can support rallies but may also magnify caution when daily flows reverse.

Regulatory developments in Washington also affected sentiment. Progress around digital-asset legislation and stablecoin rules helped lift crypto-linked equities, including exchange operators, miners and stablecoin issuers. Investors viewed a clearer rulebook as a possible catalyst for wider institutional participation, though legislative delays and political disagreements remain material risks for the sector.

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Market structure remains dominated by a handful of assets. COIN50's design excludes stablecoins and privacy coins and uses market-cap weighting with eligibility screens, giving investors broad exposure while still leaving Bitcoin and Ethereum in control of index performance. That concentration can reduce exposure to smaller-token shocks but also limits the benchmark's ability to reflect the full breadth of crypto speculation.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network