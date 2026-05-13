Assam To Curb Ministers/Officials' Foreign Visits, To Downsize Convoys

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a series of measures for the next six months, including restrictions on foreign travel, purchase of foreign goods and procurement of new vehicles by the state government.

Addressing reporters here, Chief Minister Sarma said the decisions were taken in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for economic prudence and self-reliance.

The Chief Minister added that the Assam government has decided not to purchase any foreign-made items for six months in a bid to conserve foreign exchange reserves.

"We have decided that for the next six months, the government will not procure any foreign goods, whether mobile phones or any other items that are usually purchased by different departments. The public may continue to buy them, but the government will refrain from doing so in order to save foreign exchange," Chief Minister Sarma said.

He also announced that no new vehicles would be purchased by the government during the period, including for newly inducted Ministers or officials.

Existing vehicles will continue to be used.

"No new cars or vehicles will be procured by the government for the next six months. Even new Ministers will not be provided with new vehicles. We will manage with the existing fleet," he said.

Chief Minister Sarma also added that the Assam Cabinet has decided to downsize official convoys attached to Ministers, the Chief Minister and the Governor in order to reduce fuel expenditure.

"The convoys of Ministers, the Chief Minister and even the Governor will be downsized. This will help us cut fuel and diesel expenditure by nearly 20 per cent compared to last year," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced a temporary ban on foreign travel by Ministers, bureaucrats and government officials, except for medical emergencies and with prior approval.

"For the next six months, no Minister, bureaucrat or government official will be allowed to travel abroad, either officially or personally, except in medical emergencies and with special permission," Chief Minister Sarma said.

He added that the state government would also avoid organising seminars or workshops involving foreign participants during the six-month period as part of PM Modi's seven-point appeal to the citizens of the country.