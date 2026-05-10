Oil Shock Strips Global Supply Cushion Arabian Post

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Global oil markets are consuming their emergency cushion at a record pace as the Iran war keeps Persian Gulf flows constrained, turning inventories into the main defence against a supply shock that has already reshaped prices, refining and fuel security across major importing economies. Visible stockpiles fell by about 4.8 million barrels a day between 1 March and 25 April, far above earlier quarterly drawdown peaks, while the disruption has removed more than a billion barrels of expected supply from the market.

The drawdown has exposed a hard limit in the global oil system: not every barrel in storage can be used. Pipelines, terminals and tanks require minimum operating levels before supplies technically reach zero, meaning the practical buffer disappears well before headline inventories are exhausted. That risk is now moving from trading screens into national energy planning, airline fuel procurement, refinery operations and household energy costs.

The strain has been most visible outside the Middle East Gulf. Global observed oil inventories fell by 85 million barrels in March, but stocks outside the Middle East Gulf dropped by 205 million barrels as regular cargoes through the Strait of Hormuz were choked off. Floating storage in the Middle East rose by 100 million barrels and onshore crude stocks in the region increased by 20 million barrels, showing that oil has not merely vanished from the system but has become stranded where it cannot easily reach refiners. China added about 40 million barrels to tanks during the same period, cushioning its position while other Asian importers faced steeper pressure.

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The supply shock has reversed what had been a comfortable market only weeks before the conflict escalated. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supply normally moves, has been effectively closed to shipping traffic since military action began on 28 February. Brent averaged $103 a barrel in March, $32 above February's average, and touched almost $128 a barrel on 2 April, with forecasts now pointing to elevated prices through much of 2026 even if traffic gradually normalises.

Production losses have deepened the inventory drain. Global oil supply fell by 10.1 million barrels a day to 97 million barrels a day in March, with OPEC+ output falling sharply as attacks on energy infrastructure and restrictions on tanker movements disrupted the region's usual export pattern. Middle East and feedstock-constrained refineries in Asia have cut runs, tightening supplies of diesel, jet fuel, liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical feedstocks.

Policy responses have so far softened, not solved, the shock. Governments have drawn on emergency reserves, companies have released commercial stocks and refiners have rerouted crude procurement. Yet the system is entering the Northern Hemisphere summer driving and aviation season with lower inventories than usual. That timing matters because refiners, retailers and airlines normally build stocks ahead of peak consumption, rather than deplete them.

Asia remains the most exposed region because of its reliance on Middle Eastern crude and refined products. Stockpiles in the Asia-Pacific region outside China have fallen by about 70 million barrels since the conflict began, with Japan and India at unusually low seasonal levels. Countries with limited refining capacity and high import dependence, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, face the greatest vulnerability if replacement cargoes remain scarce.

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Europe's stress point is jet fuel. Inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub have fallen sharply, while summer travel demand is approaching. Some countries hold little or no dedicated strategic jet fuel cover, creating a narrower margin for airlines and airports if Middle Eastern supplies are not replaced. Ireland's jet fuel cover has been cited at only 10 days, while the United Kingdom, Norway and Portugal hold no strategic reserves of the product.

OPEC+ has tried to signal supply discipline, but its scope is limited by logistics. Seven producers, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait and Oman, agreed to raise production by 188,000 barrels a day from June, yet the increase is modest compared with the volume of Gulf shipments disrupted by the Hormuz blockade. The same announcement came as the United Arab Emirates' exit from OPEC unsettled the producer alliance's internal balance.

Even a ceasefire or negotiated settlement would not quickly refill the buffer. Tanker backlogs, port congestion, insurance constraints and damaged refining capacity mean physical supplies would lag behind any fall in futures prices. Executives and analysts expect one to two months for flows to normalise after Hormuz reopens, while broader market recovery could take longer as governments and companies rebuild depleted reserves.