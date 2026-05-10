Tuan Vu Paints Vietnam Through The Haze Of Memory And Imagination

MENAFN - USA Art News) Tuan Vu's Berlin exhibition asks a deceptively simple question: what happens when memory is treated as a material, not a record?

At Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery, the solo show“Tuan Vu: Annam” presents a body of paintings that move between Vietnamese history, personal recollection, and imagined space. Vu, a self-taught artist originally from Ho Chi Minh City, studied in Quebec, Canada, and continues to live there. His title reaches back to“Annam,” the name used for Vietnam during the Chinese and French colonial periods, and that historical reference shapes the exhibition's emotional register from the outset.

The paintings are lush, but never merely decorative. In Tranquil South (2026), a seated figure rests beneath a traditional paper umbrella, positioned just beyond a blaze of golden light. The scene suggests calm, yet the title complicates that serenity, underscoring Vu's interest in the gap between appearance and lived reality.

A Usual Day (2026) pushes that tension further. Vivid plant life, ornate furnishings, and an embroidered curtain create an interior that feels both meticulously composed and faintly unreal. An inky panther, looking outward, breaks the scene's self-contained spell and gives the work a subtle charge of unease.

Historically, Vu has focused on landscapes and interiors, but“Annam” places figuration at the center. In The Official Portrait (2026), a richly dressed queen meets the viewer's gaze while a layered arrangement behind her introduces Odalisque-inspired drapery, a Buddha figure, and another queen. The result is a painting that operates almost like a visual palimpsest, with each image reframing the one before it.

Vu's references are not confined to Vietnam alone. The exhibition draws on Mai Trung Thu, the 20th-century Vietnamese painter who synthesized fine and folk traditions while absorbing Western influence, as well as Les Nabis and Ingres. Those lineages are not quoted mechanically; they are folded into Vu's own language of color, ornament, and symbolic structure.

What emerges is a practice attentive to cultural memory without becoming nostalgic.“Tuan Vu: Annam” suggests that painting can hold contradiction: beauty and distance, history and invention, intimacy and estrangement. The exhibition remains on view through May 30, 2026.