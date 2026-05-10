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Uzbek Delegation Visits Balkh For Trade Conference, Exhibition

Uzbek Delegation Visits Balkh For Trade Conference, Exhibition


2026-05-10 02:04:45
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A high-level government and private-sector delegation from the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan, has arrived in northern Balkh province to participate in a business networking conference, hold economic meetings and inaugurate an exhibition of Uzbek products.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said the delegation is led by Amanbay Orynbayev, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Karakalpakstan. Mawlawi Shahabuddin Saqib, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the MoCI, is also accompanying the delegation during the visit to Balkh.

According to the ministry, the visit aims to strengthen trade and economic cooperation through business networking conferences and meetings between private-sector representatives from Karakalpakstan and Balkh province.

The delegation will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing Uzbek domestic products and industrial production in Mazar-i-Sharif.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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