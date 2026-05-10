Romania Backs African Education With Bitdefender Donation To Senghor University In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Romanian government, through cybersecurity firm Bitdefender, has provided a financial contribution to fund computer equipment for Senghor University's newly inaugurated campus in Borg El Arab, Egypt, the Embassy of Romania in Cairo announced on Sunday.

The donation, facilitated by Romanian authorities, aims to strengthen academic excellence programmes in fields essential to the sustainable development of the African continent. The embassy noted that further avenues of cooperation, including in the area of cybersecurity, may be explored in the future depending on the university's needs.

The initiative marks the symbolic May 9 inauguration of the new campus, an event attended by Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Romania's Ambassador to Egypt and President of the Francophone Ambassadors Group (GAAF), Olivia Toderean. Built by the Egyptian state, the new facility is designed to support the expansion of Senghor University's academic activities and double its student capacity over the coming years.

The equipment donation echoes the bilateral relations between Romania and Egypt, which will celebrate 120 years in 2026, and reflects Romania's decision to support the campus built with Egyptian state resources. It also aligns with the country's strategic framework,“Romania – Africa: A Partnership for the Future through Peace, Development and Education.”

Romania, which has become the seventh-largest financial contributor to the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), views international development cooperation among Francophone countries as a key priority. Romanian authorities have stated their goal of strengthening the academic, scientific, and economic dimensions of the Francophonie as drivers of sustainable development and stability.

In line with this political vision, Romania has reconfirmed its commitment to the Francophonie-with an emphasis on Africa and balanced engagement across all regions-by officially supporting the candidacy of Dacian Cioloș for the position of OIF Secretary-General.

“I am grateful for this contribution to the education of the new generations of African elites,” said Cioloș, a current presidential adviser and candidate for the OIF leadership.“Romania is proving, once more, that we can bring together our strengths and energies, beyond borders and continents, in support of a shared vision of a flourishing Francophonie, with Africa at its heart and with the engagement of all regions.”

Răzvan Mureșan, Director of Global Corporate Communications at Bitdefender, highlighted the company's involvement.

“For 25 years, supporting education and academic initiatives has been a constant priority for Bitdefender,” Mureșan said.“We believe that investing in the next generation of talent is essential for building a more secure and resilient digital future, and we are proud to contribute to institutions such as Senghor University in Alexandria that are shaping tomorrow's leaders.”

Senghor University was founded following the 1989 Senegal Summit as a direct operator of the Francophonie dedicated to African development. The institution currently welcomes students from more than 20 African countries, as well as from Haiti and the Indian Ocean region. It offers master's programmes in health, management, environment, and culture, alongside professional specialisation programmes in sustainable development, aiming to train future African decision-makers and drivers of change.

Cioloș, whose candidacy was officially launched by the President of Romania, previously served as Prime Minister of Romania from 2015 to 2017, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development from 2010 to 2014, and President of the Renew Europe Political Group in the European Parliament. A Francophone by education, he graduated from the École nationale supérieure agronomique de Rennes and holds a postgraduate degree (DEA) from Montpellier. He is acknowledged for his experience in multilateral negotiations, agricultural policy, food security, and his ability to build compromise in complex political and institutional contexts.