Madhya Pradesh Gets Rs 3,818Cr Package Under PMGSY And PMAY-G Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced approvals worth Rs 3,818 crore for Madhya Pradesh under the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) schemes for the development of rural roads and housing for the poor.

A sanction amounting to Rs 2,055 crore under the PMAY-G scheme was handed over to the Madhya Pradesh government in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Addressing the programme, Union Minister Chouhan said the government remained committed to ensuring that no poor family was left without a permanent house.

He said eligible families identified through a fresh survey would undergo physical verification and receive benefits under the housing scheme so that no deserving beneficiary was deprived of permanent housing facilities.

Chouhan added that the government was committed to turning the dream of a permanent roof for poor families into reality.

During the programme, Madhya Pradesh also received approval under PMGSY-IV for 973 roads with a total length of 2,117.52 km at an estimated cost of Rs 1,763.08 crore.

The projects are expected to benefit 987 habitations across the state and significantly strengthen rural connectivity.

The Rural Development Minister launched PMGSY-IV during the silver jubilee celebrations marking 25 years of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Bhairunda of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district and announced a series of projects and financial allocations related to rural roads, housing and infrastructure development.

Launching PMGSY-IV, Chouhan said village roads were not merely transportation routes, but gateways to prosperity, dignity, education, healthcare, markets and opportunities.

He said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was rapidly progressing towards becoming a prosperous, self-reliant, developed and economically strong nation.

According to the Union Minister, the government's rural development initiatives were focused on ensuring that the benefits of growth reached the last person in the queue.

The Vidisha parliamentary constituency separately received approval for 259 roads covering a total length of 600.393 km.

These roads are expected to benefit 264 habitations and improve transportation and connectivity in the region.

Chouhan said roads worth more than Rs 500 crore would be constructed in the Vidisha parliamentary constituency and stressed that his priority was to ensure that no village remained deprived of road connectivity.

He also clarified that all roads in Madhya Pradesh fulfilling the norms and criteria laid down under PMGSY would be approved.

Referring to development demands raised by public representatives and local residents, Chouhan assured that practical and concrete decisions would be taken after due consideration.

Under the PM-JANMAN initiative, road projects covering 384.34 km received approval worth Rs 261.81 crore.

These projects are expected to benefit 168 habitations, particularly in backward and underserved regions.

Alongside these allocations, Madhya Pradesh also received Rs 830 crore out of the total indicative allocation of Rs 18,907 crore announced for PMGSY for the financial year 2026-27.

Union Minister Chouhan described the allocation as a major step towards accelerating development in Madhya Pradesh and strengthening rural infrastructure.

Emphasising women's economic empowerment, Chouhan said the Lakhpati Didi campaign would be expanded further through self-help groups across the state and the country.

Speaking on issues concerning farmers, the Union Agriculture Minister said no eligible farmer would face injustice during wheat procurement operations.

He said pending verification processes would be completed and procurement of farmers' produce would be ensured without discrimination.