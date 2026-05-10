Deepak Punia Storms Into Final Of Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026

Match Highlights

Deepak Punia reaches 92kg final

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) commenced the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026 on Sunday at Nandininagar, Gonda. The national-level competition features exactly 593 wrestlers from across the country, competing across 10 weight categories to secure their national rankings, according to a press release.

In the 92kg freestyle weight category, Haryana's Deepak Punia successfully advanced to the tournament finals following a series of technically disciplined performances on the mat. Punia defeated fellow Haryana wrestler Raja (11-1) in his 02:53 semifinal bout and will now face Haryana's Vansh in the final clash for the title.

Rohit advances in 125kg bout

In the 125kg heavyweight category, Match No. 179 featured a closely contested bout between Haryana athletes Rohit and Anirudh. Despite a strong defensive effort by Anirudh, Rohit secured the decisive match points to win the bout and advance to the next round, resulting in Anirudh's exit from the tournament.

WFI President on Tournament's Vision

Speaking on the participation and the framework of the event, Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), stated, "I am happy to witness so many wrestlers from all across India come here to Nandininagar and compete among the best at the 2026 Open Senior National Ranking Tournaments. This provides a platform to every wrestler in India to compete in their individual weight category, test themselves against the best of India, and secure the best rankings for themselves. Such a bottom-up approach will help strengthen Indian wrestling domestically and internationally."

The tournament will continue with the remaining knockout and medal bouts. The WFI will provide further updates on final standings and technical results as the competition concludes. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)