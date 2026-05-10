BJP To Adopt Zero-Tolerance Policy On Hooliganism In Bengal: Pramanik

BJP Pledges 'Zero-Tolerance' on Hooliganism

West Bengal Minister Nisith Pramanik on Sunday mounted a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging "15 years of anarchy" in the state and accusing the party of promoting violence and lawlessness, while asserting that the BJP government would adopt a "zero-tolerance policy" against hooliganism and terrorism.

Launching a sharp attack on the previous governance in the state, Pramanik alleged a breakdown of law and order, adding that the BJP government is committed to restoring order, dignity, and border security in Bengal. Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said, "The 15 years of anarchy in Bengal that disrupted law and order--it's not just the TMC leadership and its leaders who are responsible, but also those who took the oath of the Constitution. But they forgot their oath and worked as agents of TMC. We are preparing a list of those people, and whoever has done what, they will face the consequences accordingly. In Bengal, we will not tolerate injustice anywhere; we will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards hooliganism and terrorism."

Party Leadership Credited for Developments

He further added that credit for recent political and administrative developments should go to the top leadership of the BJP. Pramanik said, "If credit for this achievement is to be attributed to anyone, it must go to Prime Minister Modi, and to Home Minister Amit Shah, who, by camping here for fifteen days. The current BJP government in Bengal is dedicated to the sole purpose of translating its vision and philosophy into reality. We will exert our utmost efforts to restore the dignity of Bengal... Winning this election was of paramount importance to us to halt the infiltration occurring across Bengal's unfenced border..."

TMC's 'Reliance on Violence' Slammed

Taking aim at the previous regime on law and order, he remarked, "For the Trinamool Congress, violence is merely an ornamental subject... It is only because the BJP has established itself in Bengal today that the people of Bengal can sleep in peace... We are fully aware that the Trinamool Congress is not going to forget--or abandon--its characteristic methods and its reliance on violence anytime soon."

Border Security a Top Priority

Raising concerns over border security and infiltration, the Minister said the government would prioritise securing the state's frontier. He said, "We took solemn pledges and committed ourselves to ensuring that, immediately upon the establishment of our government, we would secure the entire unfenced stretch of the border."

Pramanik on Riju Dutta's Suspension

Reacting to suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta's statement, he added, "They (TMC) have no leaders left to speak of; they have lost everyone. The public has already boycotted them... So, what difference does it make whether they boycott someone or not?.

On Saturday, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) suspended party spokesperson Riju Dutta for a period of six years over alleged violations of party discipline. Following the suspension, Dutta has said that he was punished for "speaking the truth" and questioned the basis of the party notice regarding him. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)