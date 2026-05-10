No Chairs Wobbling In Karnataka, All Are Stable: DK Shivakumar To PM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday categorically refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the Chief Minister's chair was wobbling in the State. Speaking to reporters at Lingasagur in Raichur district, the DCM, who is also the KPCC President, said, "No chairs are wobbling in Karnataka. All chairs are stable. I don't know what the Prime Minister is seeing." He was responding to PM's statement that the CM's chair was shaking in Karnataka, and that the same is happening in Kerala and Punjab as well.

On Minister D Sudhakar's Demise

When asked about the passing away of Minister D Sudhakar, he said, "He should have been with us for the Upper Bhadra inauguration. His illness prevented this from happening. Whenever he met the Chief Minister or me, he would always appeal regarding development projects for the district. He belonged to the Jain community. Even though the community is small in number, he treated people of all communities with love and affection. He was a man with a big heart. His passing is a loss to our government and to the constituency. Personally, I am deeply shocked."

On Drinking Water Problem

When asked about the discussion in the House regarding the drinking water problem, he said: "I am not aware of this. My department gives priority to providing drinking water. I will speak with our officers about this and take whatever steps are needed to resolve the issue."

Congress's Support for TVK in Tamil Nadu

Earlier on Saturday, Shivakumar said that the Congress party's decision to extend support to TVK in Tamil Nadu was guided by its broader political objective of keeping the "BJP forces out of power". Speaking to ANI on Congress's support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Shivakumar said, "Whatever decision has been taken by my party has been done to keep the BJP forces out of power, that is the only intention. Ultimately, we want secular forces."

Meanwhile, actor-turned politician Vijay officially assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat at Fort George in Chennai, shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, after securing a historic electoral victory for his party today. (ANI)

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