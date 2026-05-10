Cong, CPI-M Welcome TN CM Vijay's 200 Units Of Free Electricity Announcement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist on Sunday hailed newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's announcement to provide 200 units of free electricity, among the first major decisions of his government.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief assumed office after his party emerged as the single largest formation in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by winning 108 seats in the 234-member House.

Significantly, the Congress and the CPI-M, along with CPI, IUML and VCK extended support to Vijay-led TVK to reach the majority mark and consequently form government in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Masood emphasised on the importance of fulfilling the promises made to the people.

"He (Vijay) should fulfill the promises he made in his manifesto. It is also necessary that a person who makes a promise must fulfill it," he said.

Congress leader Anand Srinivasan echoed: "We have already begun to fulfil the promises that the TVK made to the people of Tamil Nadu."

"The first signature that the new Chief Minister has put his hand on is to give 200 units of power free to the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

State CPI-M Secretary P. Shanmugam said the announcement fulfills one of the most important promises made in the TVK's election manifesto.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has welcomed this initiative," he told IANS.

"It has been announced that families consuming up to 500 units of electricity will not be charged for 200 units, while those consuming more than 500 units will continue to receive the existing benefit of 100 units of free electricity," he said.

Along with Vijay, N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K.G. Arunraj, K.A. Sengottaiyan, P. Venkataramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, T.K. Prabhu, and S. Keerthan were sworn in as Ministers in the new Cabinet.

The ceremony marked a historic political moment in Tamil Nadu, ending decades of dominance by the state's traditional Dravidian parties and ushering in a new political era under Vijay's leadership.