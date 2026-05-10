Hamad International Airport Expands Flight Operations Ahead Of Summer Travel Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Flight operations at Hamad International Airport continue to expand as it announced on Sunday, May 10, 2026, a new update ahead of the summer season.

"As Qatar Airways' network grows, and with 26 airline partners currently operating to and from Doha, flight operations continue to expand ahead of the peak summer travel period," HIA said on social media.

The list of airlines currently operating flights to and from Doha as of May 10, 2026 includes the following:

April 21, 2026: flydubai

April 22, 2026: AirArabia

April 23, 2026: Oman Air, Royal Jordanian, Tarco Aviation, US-Bangla Airlines

April 26, 2026: Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Nepal Airlines

April 27, 2026: Badr Airlines, Syrian Air

April 28, 2026: Egypt Air, Himalaya Airlines

May 1, 2026: Air India, Air India Express, Gulf Air, IndiGo

May 4, 2026: Ethiopian Airlines

May 5, 2026: Saudia

May 7, 2026: Kuwait Airways

May 11, 2026: SriLankan Airlines

May 12, 2026: Pegasus Airlines

May 17, 2026: Kam Air

May 19, 2026: Flynas

July 1, 2026: Royal Air Maroc

July 2, 2026: Malaysian Airlines

HIA affirmed that flight operations continue in accordance with the relevant authorities and coordination with airline partners. It also stated that the schedule provided may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances.