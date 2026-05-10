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Hamad International Airport Expands Flight Operations Ahead Of Summer Travel Season

Hamad International Airport Expands Flight Operations Ahead Of Summer Travel Season


2026-05-10 12:43:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Flight operations at Hamad International Airport continue to expand as it announced on Sunday, May 10, 2026, a new update ahead of the summer season.

"As Qatar Airways' network grows, and with 26 airline partners currently operating to and from Doha, flight operations continue to expand ahead of the peak summer travel period," HIA said on social media.

The list of airlines currently operating flights to and from Doha as of May 10, 2026 includes the following:

April 21, 2026: flydubai
April 22, 2026: AirArabia
April 23, 2026: Oman Air, Royal Jordanian, Tarco Aviation, US-Bangla Airlines
April 26, 2026: Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Nepal Airlines
April 27, 2026: Badr Airlines, Syrian Air
April 28, 2026: Egypt Air, Himalaya Airlines
May 1, 2026: Air India, Air India Express, Gulf Air, IndiGo
May 4, 2026: Ethiopian Airlines
May 5, 2026: Saudia
May 7, 2026: Kuwait Airways
May 11, 2026: SriLankan Airlines
May 12, 2026: Pegasus Airlines
May 17, 2026: Kam Air
May 19, 2026: Flynas
July 1, 2026: Royal Air Maroc
July 2, 2026: Malaysian Airlines

HIA affirmed that flight operations continue in accordance with the relevant authorities and coordination with airline partners. It also stated that the schedule provided may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances.

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The Peninsula

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