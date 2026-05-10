QRCS Provides Clean Drinking Water For Idps In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to ease the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a project to distribute potable water to internally displaced people (IDPs) across the blockade.

Implemented in cooperation with the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU), the USD 600,000 project is aimed at helping meet everyday life needs and prevent water-borne diseases at IDP camps and shelters.

According to head of QRCS representation office in Gaza, Dr. Akram Nassar, the project involves the distribution of 30 million liters of water in total.

"CMWU water tanker trucks are deployed on a daily basis to distribute water to the most affected areas in North Gaza, Gaza, Deir Al-Balah, and South Gaza Governorates, ensuring that IDPs have access to clean water for drinking and personal use," he explained.

Dr. Nassar added, "The provision of potable water is not only a basic service, but also an urgent humanitarian necessity to protect thousands of lives, especially children.

Displaced families have difficulty getting clean drinking water, amid overcrowded shelters and damaged water supply networks".

This emergency intervention comes at a time when the water and sanitation infrastructure in Gaza is critically failing.

According to official reports, more than 85 percent of the water and sanitation infrastructure has been destroyed, rendering most water wells and water purification plants out of service.

In many areas, groundwater is contaminated with wastewater, putting the two-million population at risk of water scarcity.

QRCS pays special attention to supporting the water and sanitation sector in Gaza.

Currently, there are plans to launch a set of water and sanitation projects, to be implemented throughout the year.

These include the rehabilitation of water wells, installation of solar-powered pumps, construction of water purification plants equipped with solar panels, construction of water tanks and toilets, rehabilitation of sewage networks, and provision of makeshift mobile toilets.