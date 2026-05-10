Current Repairs On All Public Roads In Ukraine To Be Completed By June 1 PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The expected target is 10 million square meters of road surface repairs. Priority is being given to roads with the heaviest traffic, the most damage, and the greatest importance for logistics, defense, evacuation, and the functioning of communities. As of early May, major works on key international highways have already been completed,” Svyrydenko said.

She added that the State Special Transport Service is continuing repair work within a 40-kilometer zone near the front line. Repairs are currently underway on 59 sections with a total length of more than 1,200 kilometers.

“A separate focus is local roads. The government will additionally allocate UAH 3.5 billion for their repair,” Svyrydenko added.

Ukraine expects UAH 13B from privatization in 2026 –

As reported earlier, ongoing repairs on state highways are ongoing, with 9 million square meters of road surface already restored since the beginning of 2026.

Photo: Oleksii Kuleba / Facebook