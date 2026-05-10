Major Bureaucratic Rejig In Bihar, 16 IPS Officers Transferred

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 10 (IANS) Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar on Sunday, by transferring more than a dozen IPS (Indian Police Service) officers.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Paresh Saxena, who previously held the post of ADG-cum-Additional Commissioner of Civil Defence, has been appointed as Director General-cum-Commissioner of Civil Defence, while Nirmal Kumar Azad- the ADG of Technical Services and Communication, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Director General of Police (Training).

The administrative rejig comes days after the NDA government, under Samrat Choudhary's leadership, undertook the first expansion of the Bihar cabinet, inducting ministers from the BJP and its allies and subsequently allocating portfolios to newly sworn-in members.

Among other transfers, Sudhanshu Kumar has been assigned the charge of ADG (Law and Order), who till now was the Additional Director General (ADG) of the State Crime Records Bureau and Modernisation.

Dr Amit Kumar Jain - the ADG of Prohibition and the State Narcotics Control Bureau- will now serve as the ADG of the Economic Offences Unit, while Nayyar Hasnain Khan has been relieved of his duties at the Economic Offences Unit and given charge of the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

Dr Kamal Kishore Singh has been appointed as the ADG (Railways), while Ajitabh Kumar has been assigned the responsibility of the State Crime Records Bureau and Modernisation. Sanjay Singh, serving in the capacity of ADG (Training) will now serve as the ADG (Budget, Appeals, and Welfare), while IPS officer Amit Lodha has been moved from the State Crime Records Bureau to Technical Services and Communication as ADG.

Additionally, Amrit Raj-the ADG of Security, has been entrusted with the charge of ADG (Cyber ​​Crime and Security Unit), while Kase Suhita Anupam has been transferred from her post as Special Secretary in the Home Department to assume the responsibility of ADG (Weaker Sections). Vikas Vaibhav has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Magadh Zone (Gaya).

Chhatranil Singh has been relieved of his charge as IGP of the Magadh Zone (Gaya) and made Special Secretary in the Home Department. Railway IG P. Kannan has been entrusted with the charge of IG (Provisioning), while Ranjit Kumar Mishra, the IG of the Cyber ​​Crime and Security Unit, will now serve as the IG of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Sanjay Kumar, the IG of the Bihar Special Armed Police, has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police for the Special Branch.