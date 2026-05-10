A Memorable Evening That Our Family Will Always Cherish: Chandrababu Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 10 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his house in Hyderabad on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that it was a memorable evening that his family will always cherish.

“It was an honour and a pleasure to host Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our residence today. His warmth, affection, and generous interaction made this occasion truly special for all of us. I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister for this gracious gesture and for his constant encouragement and support towards the development journey of Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said in a post on X.

PM Modi also shared his thoughts on X about the visit.“In Hyderabad, went to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu's residence and met him along with his family. It's always a delight to meet them and exchange views on so many diverse topics.”

Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, their son and state minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmini and grandson Devansh welcomed the PM and interacted with him.

PM Modi also worshipped at the temple at Chandrababu Naidu's house.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the house of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

“Went to the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and met him as well as his family. Enquired about Pawan Kalyan Garu's well-being and wished him good health,” PM Modi posted on X.

Replying to the PM's tweet, Pawan Kalyan thanked him for his concern and warmth.“The memories you have given us will be cherished for the rest of our life,” wrote the Jana Sena leader.

The actor-politician called it a truly special, honoured and cherished occasion for him and his family.

Pawan Kalyan said he, along with his wife Anna Konidala, and their children Konidala Akira Nandan, Konidala Aadya, Konidala Polina Anjani, and Konidala Mark Shankar, had the great honour of welcoming the Prime Minister.

“His gracious visit to personally enquire about my health reflects his warmth, affection, and humane leadership. Despite his hectic schedule and immense responsibilities, he took time to visit and extend his support, a gesture that I deeply value and cherish.”

The Deputy CM wrote that on April 19, immediately after his surgery, PM Modi personally called him to enquire about his health and extended his heartfelt reassurance and support during a difficult time.

“Now, during my recovery, his visit to my residence today is a gesture of immense kindness and care that I will always cherish. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji treats every individual like family, always placing the well-being of people at the heart of his thoughts and actions, and this is what makes him truly exceptional. Even while carrying the enormous responsibility of leading the nation, his compassion, personal concern, and emotional connection with people remain truly inspiring. I am deeply touched by the Prime Minister's concern, his kind words, and the valuable time he spent with us. Beyond his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's progress, it is his humility, compassion, and personal connect with people that continue to inspire millions across Bharat. His blessings, guidance, and affectionate support will always remain special to me. I convey my sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for this memorable visit and for his constant guidance and encouragement,” he added.