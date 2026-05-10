Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh's Mother, Sister Appeal For Justice In RG Kar Rape Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh took oath as a Minister in the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, his mother and sister on Sunday appealed the state government to ensure justice to the post-graduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024.

Speaking to IANS, Ghosh's sister Subhashini Paria said: "I am hoping that my brother will look after the state, especially the Jungle Mahal area."

Sitting at their residence in Kharagpur, she added: "I also appeal to the new (BJP) government in West Bengal that justice should be delivered to 'Abhaya'."

The victim in the RG Kar rape-murder case is often referred to as 'Abhaya' in West Bengal.

Dilip Ghosh's mother Pushpalata Ghosh expressed happiness on her son being inducted into the state's first BJP Cabinet.

She was optimistic about the BJP leader Dilip Ghosh delivering on his responsibilities.

"He (her son) is diligent enough. He will certainly work to fulfill the promises that have been made to the people," she told IANS.

While mentioning that she has got nothing to ask for herself from her son, Pushpalata Ghosh said: I will ask him (Dilip Ghosh) to look after the state and work towards ensuring justice to 'Abhaya' and her family."

She also urged the newly sworn-in West Bengal government to fulfill their promise of providing safety and security to women.

"Women need safety in the state," she asserted.

Minister Dilip Ghosh was welcomed with garlands during a visit at his Kharagpur residence.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday. Along with him, five more Ministers -- Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Khudiram Tudu also took oath.

On Monday, Suvendu Adhikari will first hold a meeting with the top officials of the state administration.

However, not only the administrative review, he is scheduled to hold two more meetings on Monday.

The Chief Minister is likely to hold a meeting with the District Magistrates on Monday afternoon.