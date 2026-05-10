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Ilham Aliyev Met With Families Moving To First Residential Complex In Zangilan


2026-05-10 11:47:03
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with families relocating to the...

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EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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