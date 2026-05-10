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First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: The Cherished Memory Of This Great Personality Will Live Forever In Our Hearts


2026-05-10 11:47:03
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - To His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Your Holiness,

On the occasion of the Anniversary of your Election as Pope, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to all your fellow believers, both personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

It is a source of great satisfaction...

08 May 2026, 1

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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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