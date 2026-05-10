First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: The Cherished Memory Of This Great Personality Will Live Forever In Our Hearts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - To His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Your Holiness,

On the occasion of the Anniversary of your Election as Pope, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to all your fellow believers, both personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

It is a source of great satisfaction...

08 May 2026, 1

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