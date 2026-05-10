Water Conservation Must Be A Mass Movement: Nitin Gadkari

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, May 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday that water conservation should become a mass movement to remove the stigma of Vidarbha being known as a“farmer suicide zone” and ensure prosperity in the region.

Gadkari was addressing a press conference in the run-up to the silver jubilee of Poorti Sinchan Samruddhi Kalyankari Sanstha, which works in the field of water conservation in Vidarbha, the“Jalsamvad” (water dialogue) and“Jalkranti” (water-revolution), which will be celebrated here on May 17 and 18.

Gadkari further said that there is no water scarcity in India, but the country lacks proper planning and management of water resources. He also clarified that water management can be achieved through organic farming, drip irrigation, and the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture.

The minister pointed out that the use of soil excavated from farm ponds in the construction of national highways has helped increase groundwater levels in the western Vidarbha districts of Akola, Washim, and Buldhana. He also underscored that farmers in the region have changed their cropping patterns accordingly.

Participation of non-governmental organisations in water conservation is important, but people's active participation is equally valuable, hence; water conservation must become a mass movement, Gadkari asserted.

He further stated that in the groundwater-deficient“dark zone” areas of Warud-Morshi and Katol-Narkhed, conservation work related to deepening rivers and streams is being carried out with public participation, and through these efforts, water conservation projects are being undertaken in the region. Gadkari also appealed to local self-government bodies to contribute significantly to these initiatives.

Poorti Sinchan Samruddhi Kalyankari Sanstha has been constantly working in water conservation for the last 25 years. The 'Tamaswada Model' developed by the organisation is being recognised across the country.

Marking the silver jubilee year of the organisation, two-day national conferences have been organised in Nagpur. The silver jubilee celebrations will be held in two phases -“Nagpur Jalsamvad-2026” on May 17, 2026, and the“Jalkranti Conference” on May 18, 2026.

Prominent water experts, Padma awardees, and distinguished personalities from the social sector from across the country are expected to participate in these events.

On the silver jubilee celebrations, important books such as 'Jalparva', 'Jalkranti', 'Krishikalyan', and 'Corridors of Water Security' will also be released by distinguished dignitaries.