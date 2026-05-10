Fed Flags Hotter Inflation Print Bitcoin Slips Toward $70K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is entering the week with a cautious outlook as U.S. inflation data loom, and fresh signals from the Cleveland Fed's inflation nowcast suggest April CPI could reaccelerate. The numbers imply a firmer backdrop for headline inflation, which could limit near-term relief for risk assets, including Bitcoin. The official April CPI release is due on May 12, and market participants will be parsing whether the monthly pace cools while the annual pace re-accelerates.

According to the Cleveland Fed's inflation nowcast, April CPI is projected at 3.56% year over year, up from 3.3% in March. The model also expects a monthly CPI rise of about 0.45%, with core CPI at 2.56% YoY and 0.21% MoM, compared with 2.6% and 0.2% previously. This mixed picture-headline acceleration alongside a slower monthly pace-keeps the inflation narrative in a tug of war and could influence the Federal Reserve's next steps on policy. Cleveland Fed inflation nowcasting notes the official data release is approaching on May 12.

Bitcoin has historically shown resilience around CPI prints, but the latest setup underscores a balancing act. After the March CPI report showed headline inflation at 3.3% year over year, BTC advanced more than 15%, a move some observers attributed to fresh institutional demand entering the market. Cointelegraph noted the thrust from institutional buyers following the March print, helping to soak up new supply and support prices despite the inflation backdrop.

That support, however, may be changing. The same reporting highlighted shifts in the buy-side dynamics as institutions recalibrated their approaches to BTC exposure. In particular, Strategy-a notable BTC buyer via its STRC vehicle-has paused its Bitcoin purchases, reducing the immediacy of new capital flowing into the market. The STRC preferred stock remains trading below its $100 par value, a condition that can limit a company's ability to raise fresh capital for further crypto buys. STRC shows weekly Bitcoin buying activity has slowed as a result, tempering what had been a supportive bid from large investors.

Against this backdrop, market watchers are watching a developing technical formation that could shape the next move. A rising wedge pattern has emerged on Bitcoin's daily chart, a classic bearish reversal setup that often resolves with a break below the lower trend line and a subsequent decline equal to the pattern's height. Bitcoin was tracing toward the wedge's apex near the mid-$80,000s, around $84,000, as markets awaited confirmation of the breakout direction. A breakdown from that level could pave the way toward the wedge's downside target near $70,000, while a breakout above the apex could nullify the setup and open the door to higher prices, potentially toward the $90,000–$95,000 zone if momentum resumes. TradingView -based analysis puts the apex and pattern in focus as risk assets digest the CPI outlook.

The Cleveland Fed nowcast projects April CPI at 3.56% year over year, with a monthly rise of about 0.45% and core CPI at 2.56% YoY and 0.21% MoM. Bitcoin is forming a rising wedge on the daily chart, with a potential breakdown toward $70,000 if the lower trend line is breached. Institutional demand that aided BTC in prior CPI cycles appears to be cooling, as Strategy pauses new BTC purchases and its STRC stock trades below par, limiting fresh capital flow. If Bitcoin breaks above the wedge apex near $84,000 and clears the 200-day moving average, the next upside could target the $90,000–$95,000 region.

Key takeawaysInflation dynamics and the risk-asset calculus

In macro terms, the April CPI picture remains mixed. A firmer annual headline can reinforce the view that the Fed has limited room to trim rates quickly, which tends to weigh on speculative trades such as Bitcoin. Yet the slower monthly pace keeps the probability of a more gradual policy adjustment on the table. For crypto investors, the key takeaway is that the macro backdrop continues to hinge on inflation's trajectory and the Fed's response, rather than a single data point alone.

Historically, CPI surprises have amplified volatility around inflation data releases. The market's reaction often depends on how the prints align with expectations and how they alter rate-cut expectations. The CME Group's FedWatch tool tracks these probabilities, illustrating how traders reprice expectations around key CPI milestones and Federal Reserve communications. CME FedWatch remains a barometer for the path of policy around CPI days.

Technical setup and what it could mean for traders

The rising wedge formation on BTC's daily chart is a cautionary sign for bulls. Historically, such patterns precede a bearish reversal, particularly when price tests the apex near major moving averages or trend lines. In this case, the apex sits close to the $84,000 mark, with a break lower threatening a move toward $70,000-the midpoint of the wedge's downside projection. On the upside, a sustained break above the apex could invalidate the pattern and reframe risk into an upside run toward the next resistance belt around $90,000 to $95,000, contingent on broader market momentum and on-chain demand.

In the longer view, traders will be watching for interactions with the 200-day exponential moving average, a common inflection point that can determine whether the market sustains a new uptrend or reverts to a range-bound pattern. A clean breakout above the 200-day EMA in the current regime could refresh upside targets, but that hinges on a continuing positive impulse from macro data and on-chain liquidity.

Market structure and the buy-side dynamics to watch

The domino effect of a cooling on institutional demand is a material shift for Bitcoin's near-term trajectory. The March CPI-driven rally benefited from a surge in institutional absorption of freshly mined supply, a trend that tempered sell-side pressure and helped sustain price gains. With Strategy pausing its BTC purchases and the STRC stock trading below par, the market faces a potential reset in the capital allocation that had supported higher price floors in previous cycles. The likelihood of liquidity-driven moves around CPI print days adds another layer of complexity, as large players may reprice risk and reduce exposure in advance of the data release.

Analyst commentary this week underscored a risk-off stance around inflation-print days. In a Sunday note, an analyst highlighted that larger players could begin de-risking around CPI events, a pattern observed in prior cycles. The emphasis remains on monitoring key liquidity pivots-such as the 78,600 to 84,000 area-where a breach or a sweep of liquidity could signal the next directional impulse. For context, traders have pointed to the significance of a weekly open around 78.6k as a critical reference level to hold or lose, with downside targets clustering near the mid-70s to mid-70s thousand-dollar range if breached.

As with any CPI cycle, the interaction of macro data, on-chain activity, and traditional market liquidity will determine whether Bitcoin can sustain a constructive breakout or revert to a risk-off posture. The flow of fresh capital from major buyers, while potentially volatile in the near term, will be a crucial barometer for the next leg of the trend.

Meanwhile, the upside scenario remains intact in the sense that a decisive move beyond the apex could clear the path to higher targets if demand returns. The market's attention remains fixed on how inflation data evolves, how the Fed responds, and whether on-chain buyers re-emerge with renewed vigor to re-anchor price to higher levels.

Looking ahead, traders should monitor the CPI release window, the trajectory of core inflation, and the evolving buy-sell dynamics around major levels. The coming days will reveal whether Bitcoin can sustain momentum amid a cautious macro backdrop or whether the price revisits key support toward the region around $70,000.

What happens next may hinge on more than one data point. If inflation continues to surprise on the upside and rate expectations stay elevated, BTC could face renewed selling pressure near critical inflection zones. Conversely, a softer inflation surprise, or a fresh wave of institutional interest, could rekindle the upside move into the mid-to-high tens of thousands. Investors should stay patient and prepared for rapid, data-driven shifts as CPI day approaches.

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