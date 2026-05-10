BAN Vs PAK Test: Mehidy's Five-For Gives Bangladesh Lead In First Test

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh team secured a 34-run lead over Pakistan in the first Test of the series at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Despite rain interruptions, Bangladesh got Pakistan all-out for 386 and reached 7/0 in their second innings before bad light forced an early Stumps on Day 3.

Awais Hits Debut Ton Before Bangladesh Strike

Pakistan began the day at 179/1 with batters with Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais at the crease, looking to overhaul Bangladesh's first-innings total of 413.

Soon after the day's start, Azan Awais brought up his maiden Test century on his international debut. However, he could only add three runs to his century as Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed got rid of him not much later, breaking a 104-run partnership between Awais and Fazal for the second wicket.

Captain Shan Masood (9) could not contribute much either as he became Taskin's second victim of the day. After Masood's wicket Pakistan were 226/3.

Mehidy's Fifer Restricts Pakistan

From then on, Mehidy Hasan Miraz proved to be the undoing of the visitors' middle and lower order. He removed Saud Shakeel (0), and then went on to scalp the wicket of well-set Fazal, who got out after scoring 60 runs. After his wicket, Pakistan were 230/5.

Salman Agha (58) and Mohammad Rizwan (59) stitched together a 119-run partnership before Mehidy provided Bangladesh with another crucial breakthrough as he dismissed Rizwan.

Once the set batters were removed, the Pakistani tail struggled to cope with the turn and bounce. Mehidy finished with figures of 5 for 102, while Taijul Islam (2/46) provided excellent support, cleaning up the tail to bowl Pakistan out for 386.

Bad Light Stops Play

After Pakistan were all-out, Bangladesh batters came out for the third innings but it lasted only 1.5 overs before the umpires called for the light meters and the light was deemed insufficient for play to continue.

With a 34-run lead and ten wickets in hand, Bangladesh will look to bat deep into Day 4 to set a target in excess of 250.

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