Texas A&M At Qatar Graduates 154 Engineers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: More than 150 Texas A&M University at Qatar engineering students have earned their diplomas, marking a new generation of engineering leaders prepared to contribute to Qatar's knowledge economy and communities around the world.

The Class of 2026 includes graduates with bachelor's degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering, as well as students who earned master's degrees in chemical engineering.

This year's graduating class comprises 56 percent Qatari students and 45 percent female graduates.

Overall, the class represents 22 nationalities. Among the 86 Qatari graduates, 59 percent are women.

Thirteen students graduated with their master's degrees.

With this year's graduating class, Texas A&M at Qatar has now awarded more than 1,980 engineering degrees, further contributing to Qatar's human capital development and the global engineering community.

Dean of Texas A&M at Qatar, Dr. Cesar Octavio Malave,praised the graduates for their perseverance, growth and achievements during their time at the university.

"Your university career within Qatar Foundation's Education City has prepared you to meet the future and its challenges," Malave said.

"Let your experiences and your knowledge inspire you to continue learning, to help your communities flourish, and to fulfill your destiny as engineering leaders in Qatar and beyond."

President of the Student Government Association, Nahin Kabir reflected on the journey of the graduating class and the relationships built along the way.

"The Class of 2026 has worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone," Kabir said.

"Beyond the academics, we built friendships, supported one another through challenges, and created memories that will stay with us long after graduation.

Being part of the Qatar Foundation ecosystem also gave us opportunities to work on meaningful research, collaborate across disciplines and showcase our work on international platforms, which broadened our perspective as engineers and future leaders."

Al Reem Al Baker, an electrical and computer engineering graduate, said her experience at Texas A&M at Qatar strengthened her confidence and prepared her for the challenges ahead.

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"Our time at Texas A&M at Qatar pushed us beyond our comfort zones and taught us how to think critically, solve complex problems and work with people from different backgrounds," Al Baker said.

The Texas A&M at Qatar graduates are among the more than 13,000 Texas A&M University students graduating this month.

They join the university's global alumni network of more than 500,000 Aggies worldwide.