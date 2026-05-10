Afghan Police Destroy Nearly 400 Acres Of Poppy Fields

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, May 10 (IANS) Afghan police have destroyed nearly 400 acres of land cultivated with narcotic crops in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, the provincial police office said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the eradication operations were carried out across several districts of the province, adding that the poppy fields had been cleared as part of ongoing anti-narcotics efforts in the province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Last week, Afghan counter-narcotics forces seized a substantial quantity of narcotics and drug-processing materials during ongoing operations in southern Helmand province, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the report, authorities confiscated approximately 8,170 kg of heroin, along with materials used in the processing and production of illegal drugs. The seizure is part of continued efforts to combat drug trafficking and dismantle criminal networks involved in the production and distribution of narcotics.

On May 2, security forces confiscated 55 kg of methamphetamine in Nimroz province in western Afghanistan.

Officials have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-narcotics operations and preventing the spread of illegal drugs across the country.

On April 26, Ministry of Interior Affairs said that Afghan law enforcement authorities have arrested 80 individuals on charges of drug trafficking following a series of coordinated operations carried out across multiple provinces.

According to the ministry, counter-narcotics police conducted targeted raids in several regions, resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of illegal substances, including hashish, narcotic tablets, and materials used in the production of heroin.

The statement added that the arrests are part of ongoing nationwide efforts to curb drug trafficking and dismantle distribution networks.

On April 15, provincial director for Counter-Narcotics Qari Wahidullah Matawakil said the counter-narcotics police in the drive against illicit drugs have publicly burned more than 100 kg of different types of narcotics in Khost province, east of Afghanistan.

The contraband, which included hashish, heroin, opium poppy, and thousands of stimulant tablets locally known as (Tablet K), was publicly set alight, the official emphasized without giving more information.

No one has the right to produce or smuggle illegal drugs in the province, the official said, warning that police would take legal action against anyone who violates the law.