IPL 2026: Urvil Patel Slams Joint-Fastest 50, Equals Yashasvi Jaiswal

Urvil Patel etched his name in the record books as he slammed the joint-fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter slammed a fifty off just 13 balls in the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

With CSK chasing the target of 204, Urvil scored a 23-ball 65 runs knock, laced with eight sixes and two boundaries. The right-handed batter achieved his fifty with a six off the last ball of the seventh over in CSK's chase.

After his fifty, Urvil took out a piece of paper out of his pocket, which read "This is for you Papa."

Record-equalling knock

Urvil joined Rajasthan Royals' batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for the record of the fastest fifty in the IPL. Jaiswal recorded his 13-ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) back in the IPL 2023 season.

Patel's Power-Hitting Display

Urvil Patel arrived at the crease after CSK lost opener Sanju Samson in the fourth over. After scoring a single of the first ball that he played, Urvil slammed three back-to-back sixes off the bowling of Avesh Khan.

He then smashed three sixes and a boundary in the last over of the Powerplay, bowled by Digvesh Singh Rathi.

In the seventh over, bowled by LSG's Mohammed Shami, Urvil hit a six and completed his half-century off 13 balls with a single. Urvil Patel was finally dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed in the 10th over after a blistering 65 off just 18 deliveries, but not before putting Chennai Super Kings firmly on course for victory at 131/2 after 10 overs.

He formed an 81-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the second wicket off just 34 balls.

Earlier in the match

Earlier in the match, LSG batted first and, riding on a blistering 33-ball 85-run knock by Josh Inglis, finished at 203-8 in 20 overs. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)