Renewables Accounted For 11% Of Ukraine's Electricity Generation In 2025 Regulator
"In 2025, electricity produced from renewable energy sources (RES) accounted for 11% of the total electricity generation structure in Ukraine. During the analyzed period, the share of RES facilities in installed generating capacity increased to 20.4%, taking into account the capacities of private households," the statement said.Read also: Global oil crisis opens 'window of opportunity' for renewable energy – expert
Last year, private households installed 748 MW of new distributed generation capacity.
In the structure of electricity production from renewable sources, solar power plants traditionally hold the largest share – 78%. The share of wind power plants is 12%, facilities generating electricity from biogas and biomass – 8%, and small hydropower plants – 2%.
During 2025, 101 generating units with a total capacity of 658 MW switched to the market premium mechanism, which is 40% more compared to 2024.
Photo: Viktor Mykyta / Facebook
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