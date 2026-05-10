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Renewables Accounted For 11% Of Ukraine's Electricity Generation In 2025 Regulator

Renewables Accounted For 11% Of Ukraine's Electricity Generation In 2025 Regulator


2026-05-10 10:04:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2025, electricity produced from renewable energy sources (RES) accounted for 11% of the total electricity generation structure in Ukraine. During the analyzed period, the share of RES facilities in installed generating capacity increased to 20.4%, taking into account the capacities of private households," the statement said.

Read also: Global oil crisis opens 'window of opportunity' for renewable energy – expert

Last year, private households installed 748 MW of new distributed generation capacity.

In the structure of electricity production from renewable sources, solar power plants traditionally hold the largest share – 78%. The share of wind power plants is 12%, facilities generating electricity from biogas and biomass – 8%, and small hydropower plants – 2%.

During 2025, 101 generating units with a total capacity of 658 MW switched to the market premium mechanism, which is 40% more compared to 2024.

Photo: Viktor Mykyta / Facebook

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