Jorge Martin Wins French Motogp Grand Prix

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Le Mans, France: Jorge Martin overtook MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix on Sunday, while Ai Ogura secured Japan's first podium finish for 14 years.

Italian rider Bezzecchi seemed to be heading for his fourth win of a season which is only five races old when Spaniard Martin nipped in front of him on the 26th lap of 27.

The Spaniard, world champion in 2024, stood up in his saddle with his arms aloft as his crossed the line.

Ogura finished third to become the first Japanese rider to finish on a MotoGP podium since Katsuyuki Nakasuga at the Valencia Grand Prix in 2012.