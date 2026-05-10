Minister Of Labour Chairs Meeting Of Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award's Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award, Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, chaired the Award's regular Board meeting on Sunday, convened shortly after the close of the application period for the current edition of the Award on Saturday.

The Board discussed key participation metrics across both sectoral and thematic categories, providing a comprehensive overview of the engagement attained during this cycle.

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During the meeting, HE the Chairman and members of the board said that the volume of participation recorded in the current edition reflects the growing national and private sector interest in advancing nationalisation objectives.

Members expressed appreciation for the positive engagement demonstrated by private sector entities and individuals, underscoring the increasing alignment with the Award's strategic goals.

The Board further observed that the forthcoming phase is expected to yield qualitative outcomes that will reinforce the impact of the Award in supporting national talent development.

The Board also discussed key operational frameworks and the approved evaluation criteria applicable to both individuals and entities.

These deliberations were situated within the broader objectives of the nationalisation agenda "Empowering Qatar," which seeks to strengthen the participation of national talent in the private sector, encourage sustainable employment pathways, and enhance the role of qualified Qatari human capital in national development.

In this context, emphasis was placed on further consolidating robust governance mechanisms and merit-based evaluation standards, ensuring fairness, transparency, and institutional integrity across all assessment and adjudication processes.

The Award continues to serve as a national platform for recognizing excellence, highlighting leading entity-level models, and promoting best practices in workforce nationalisation, in alignment with the National Development Strategy 2024-2030 for an effective and highly productive workforce.

The Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award was established under Amiri Decision No. 27 of 2025, issued on Sept. 1, 2025, with the aim of promoting constructive competition among private sector entities in achieving nationalisation objectives, recognizing entities that demonstrate measurable progress, and honoring outstanding national talent and innovative contributors within the private sector ecosystem.

In this regard, the Amiri Decision also provided for the establishment of a dedicated committee within the Ministry of Labour, titled the "Board of Trustees of the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award," mandated with overseeing the governance of the Award, defining its standards and regulatory framework, determining its categories and levels, and approving its operational procedures and implementation mechanisms.