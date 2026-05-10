Adani Cement Lays Foundation For Rs 1,060 Crore Plant In Guna, MP

Adani Cement on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new cement grinding unit in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, with an investment of over Rs 1,060 crore. The foundation stone for the Ambuja Cement factory was laid by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Adani's Vision for Madhya Pradesh

Addressing the event, Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises, said, "Today marks not merely the commencement of a single project, but a day that will give a new direction to the development of Madhya Pradesh."

He said, "Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has gained a new momentum of development. The government's focus lies on Infrastructure, Industry, and Employment."

"The fact that the state's GDP is projected to exceed ₹15 lakh crore in the year 2025 serves as proof that Madhya Pradesh is moving forward with strength," he added.

He further stated that, "Under the Prime Minister's PM Gati-Shakti Vision, the improvements made here in logistics, industrial infrastructure, and transportation facilities have created a very robust environment for investment."

Speaking about the group's investments in the state, he said, "During the Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal last year, our Chairman, the Honorable Gautam Adani, pledged an investment of ₹110,000 crore for the state of Madhya Pradesh."

He said the investment is earmarked for sectors such as "Hydro Pumped Storage, Cement, Mining, Smart Meters, and Thermal Energy."

Employment Generation

Talking about job creation, Adani said, "By the year 2030, this initiative will generate new employment opportunities for 120,000 people."

Guna Project Details

On the Guna project, he said, "This project will be completed in two phases, with an annual capacity of 40 lakh metric tonnes. The target is to commission Phase One by 2028."

He added, "We will execute this project while keeping speed, quality, and the environment in mind."

Pranav Adani said, "An investment of over ₹1,060 crore will be made in this project. This is the largest investment in Guna to date."

According to the address, the project will provide "direct and indirect employment to approximately 1,500 people" and "in the times to come, this project will contribute over ₹6,000 crore to the State treasury."

Local Economic Impact

He further said, "This plant will generate new opportunities in the surrounding area--including new small businesses, transportation, services, and local supply chains."

He further noted, "This is not merely an investment in a cement plant. It is an investment based on trust in the people of Madhya Pradesh. It is an investment in the future of the local youth. And it is an investment in partnership for the progress of the state."

He added, "The Adani Group stands firmly alongside the bright future of Madhya Pradesh. We will continue to work as a partner in the state's development and contribute to the nation-building of India."

Union Minister's Perspective

In a conversation with ANI, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that it is a matter of great pride for Guna that the Adani Group has given a major opportunity to the youth of the region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)