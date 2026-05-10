Mitchell Marsh Smashes 1000-Run Milestone, Fastest For LSG In IPL

Mitchell Marsh became the fourth batter of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to score 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the milestone during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Sunday. Marsh joined the elite list, which comprises Nicholas Pooran (1564 runs), KL Rahul (1410 runs) and Ayush Badoni (1135 runs). He made 10 runs in the match with a six. Marsh took 24 innings to achieve the feat and became the fastest from his franchise to reach the milestone. He now has 1003 runs for LSG.

Marsh Among IPL's Fastest

Chris Gayle is at the top of the list, who took 20 innings for RCB to cross the 1000-run mark. Shaun Marsh took 21 innings for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), and Lendl Simmons (23 innings for MI) is joint-third with KL Rahul (23 innings for PBKS).

LSG Innings Recap

Asked to bat first, LSG got off to a quick start, putting the bowlers under immediate pressure. Josh Inglis set the tone early by smashing 16 runs off the opening over, bowled by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

At the end of three overs, LSG raced to 40 without loss, with Inglis leading the charge in an aggressive batting display at the top of the order. The visitors crossed the 50-run mark in the fourth over of their innings, maintaining a blistering start. It was also their joint-fastest team fifty in IPL history. Their previous quickest half-century in just 3.4 overs also came against the Chennai Super Kings in 2023.

Mid-Innings Stumble

At that stage, LSG had slipped to 147/6, having lost control after a blazing start and losing wickets at regular intervals.

After the end of the 17th over, the visitors reached 167/6. Towards the end, Himmat Singh (17 off 12 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten 43 off 25 balls helped LSG to post 203/8 in 20 overs.

For CSK, Jamie Overton (3/36), Anshul Kamboj (2/47), and Noor Ahmad (1/24) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)

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