10,000-Year-Old Bhima Mandali Caves To Be A Global Heritage Site

Bhima Mandali Caves to be Developed as Global Heritage Destination

Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Sunday that the Bhima Mandali caves in Rairakhol sub-division of Sambalpur, believed to be over 10,000 years old, will be developed into a premier global heritage destination.

Speaking after a foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Bhima Mandali Eco Heritage Site under the Naktideul Block of Sambalpur district, Pradhan highlighted the site's historical significance, stating that evidence suggests human civilisation flourished here long before many other globally recognised sites. The ceremony was also attended by Odisha's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Nayak and Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya. "This site represents a vital link to our ancient past," Pradhan said, adding, "While initial estimates place it at over 10,000 years old, further archaeological verification may prove it dates back 15,000 to 20,000 years."

The Union Minister emphasised that the government is committed to transforming the area into a major tourist hub by providing world-class facilities and infrastructure. The development plan aims to preserve the site's ecological integrity while showcasing its archaeological value to an international audience.

Historical and Mythological Significance

Bhima Mandali caves are located within the Naktideul Forest Range, 92 km from Sambalpur town and 15 km from Naktideul in Odisha. This area, renowned for its ancient rock art, is a fascinating tourist destination known for its historical significance, and mythological connections, as per the official website of Odisha tourism. It is a spot for history enthusiasts, nature lovers, and adventure seekers. Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshipped in the form of Gupteswar in Bhima Mandali cave, the official website of Odisha tourism stated.

The site has rock paintings and stone inscriptions that are over 20,000 years old. The site served as shelter for early humans from the Old Stone Age to the Neolithic period. Believed to be associated with the Pandavas from the Mahabharata and named after Bhima, who is said to have built a dam on the nearby Champali River.

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