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Putin Sets Conditions for Possible Zelensky Meeting
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined specific conditions under which a direct meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky could take place, stating that such talks are possible in principle but only after a comprehensive and finalized peace agreement is prepared for signing, according to reports.
Speaking during a press conference held after Victory Day events on May 9, Putin said the idea of a personal meeting is not ruled out. He noted that discussions could even be held in a third country, but only once a fully developed and long-term peace deal has been agreed upon.
“We have never refused,” Putin said, referring to the possibility of meeting Zelensky. He added, “We can meet in the third country as well, but only after there is an ultimate agreement regarding a peace deal that must be a long-term deal.”
He emphasized that any potential encounter should not be used for negotiations themselves, but rather serve as a concluding step focused solely on formalizing an agreement. Reflecting on past diplomatic efforts, he pointed to previous failed frameworks, saying, “We can speak hours, day and night and it would yield no results. We need specialists to take care of that... then we can meet, we can sign.”
During the same briefing, Putin also stated that the Ukraine conflict “is heading towards the end.”
His remarks followed comments from US President Donald Trump a day earlier, in which he expressed optimism that a ceasefire announced on May 8 could help bring an eventual end to the fighting.
Separately, Putin has previously reiterated that Russia is open to a peaceful resolution, provided what he describes as the underlying causes of the conflict are addressed.
Speaking during a press conference held after Victory Day events on May 9, Putin said the idea of a personal meeting is not ruled out. He noted that discussions could even be held in a third country, but only once a fully developed and long-term peace deal has been agreed upon.
“We have never refused,” Putin said, referring to the possibility of meeting Zelensky. He added, “We can meet in the third country as well, but only after there is an ultimate agreement regarding a peace deal that must be a long-term deal.”
He emphasized that any potential encounter should not be used for negotiations themselves, but rather serve as a concluding step focused solely on formalizing an agreement. Reflecting on past diplomatic efforts, he pointed to previous failed frameworks, saying, “We can speak hours, day and night and it would yield no results. We need specialists to take care of that... then we can meet, we can sign.”
During the same briefing, Putin also stated that the Ukraine conflict “is heading towards the end.”
His remarks followed comments from US President Donald Trump a day earlier, in which he expressed optimism that a ceasefire announced on May 8 could help bring an eventual end to the fighting.
Separately, Putin has previously reiterated that Russia is open to a peaceful resolution, provided what he describes as the underlying causes of the conflict are addressed.
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