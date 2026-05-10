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Samsung’s One UI 8.5 Official Rollout Starts May 6
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 rollout to more devices, bringing the latest Galaxy AI features across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. The update focuses on enhancing communication and creative experiences on Galaxy mobile phones and tablets, including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Tab S11 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series.
One UI 8.5 will begin rolling out in Korea starting May 6, with additional regions to follow.
One UI 8.5 will begin rolling out in Korea starting May 6, with additional regions to follow.
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