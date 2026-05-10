UAE Schools Return To Classrooms As In-Person Learning Resumes Monday

The UAE's MoE confirms students will head back to campuses from May 11, while exams continue as scheduled amid heightened regional security precautions

Schools across the UAE will resume in-person learning from Monday, May 11, after the Ministry of Education (MoE) confirmed on Sunday that students would return to campuses following a temporary period of remote learning.

The decision follows an earlier update on its social media platform, which stated that“that the approved learning model for the upcoming period whether in-person or remote, will be announced on the evening of 10 May 2026, following an assessment of the current situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, in a manner that ensures the safety of the educational community and the continuity of the educational process.”

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Dubai's KHDA has also announced that all educational institutions in the emirate will resume on-site learning from Monday, May 11, 2026, in line with comprehensive safety protocols and measures to continue ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students.

Exams to continue in-person despite learning shift

The Ministry has confirmed that examinations and international assessments will proceed in-person according to approved schedules.

It also reiterated that schools and educational institutions are fully prepared to shift between in-person and remote learning models when required.

The post added that,“The Ministry affirms that examinations and international assessments will proceed in-person in accordance with the approved plans. The Ministry also affirms the readiness of educational institutions to transition between different learning models when needed. Any further updates or developments will be announced through the official communication channels.”

Security developments prompt precautionary measures

Meanwhile, Fujairah witnessed a number of security incidents on Friday, with authorities confirming that sounds heard in parts of the emirate were linked to“successful aerial interceptions” carried out as the UAE responded to Iranian missile and unmanned aerial vehicle threats targeting the country.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged residents to stay calm, remain in safe places, and rely on official channels for the latest updates and guidance.

What has been confirmed so far

.⁠ ⁠Remote learning was implemented from Tuesday, May 5, to Friday, May 8, 2026.

.⁠ ⁠The measure applied nationwide across nurseries, public and private schools, as well as students, teachers, and administrative staff.

.⁠ ⁠Officials said the move was taken to safeguard the wellbeing of the education community.

.⁠ ⁠The situation was scheduled for reassessment on Friday, May 8, with the possibility of extension depending on developments.

.⁠ ⁠Dubai's regulator KHDA confirmed all private schools in the emirate moved to distance learning during the same period following directives from authorities.

.⁠ ⁠NCEMA included remote learning activation for schools and universities as part of broader public safety measures.

Flexible learning systems remain in focus

Students across the UAE had returned to in-person learning on Monday, April 20, after nearly seven weeks of distance education.

Remote learning was first introduced as a precaution amid regional security concerns linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. During that time, schools and universities operated under heightened readiness, with staggered returns to campuses to ensure a smooth transition.

Education authorities also increased safety preparedness through inspections, training programmes, and operational reviews.

Officials have consistently stressed that schools must remain ready to switch between learning modes depending on evolving conditions-a policy that is once again being implemented.

For education regulators and schools, the priority remains ensuring flexible systems that allow learning to continue without disruption, regardless of external circumstances.

UAE announces readiness for in-person learning; some nurseries reopen this week UAE students to return to classrooms on April 20 after over a month of remote learning