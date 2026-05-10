Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM, Announces Free Power, Women's Safety Measures

Tamil Nadu's new chief minister, C Joseph Vijay, signed three files after being sworn in by the governor on Sunday morning. These ensure 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, a special force for women's safety with a helpline, and an anti-drug mechanism. Vijay thanked the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the Left parties for backing his government.

He was sworn in by Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. Cabinet ministers were also sworn in, including KG Arunraj, Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand, Selvi S Keerthana and Dr TK Prabhu. Present at the event were Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many leading personalities from the Tamil film industry.

Vijay, 51, who secured support from 120 MLA-elects across nearly half a dozen parties, is the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK leader since 1967 to be sworn in as chief minister in the state. Governor Arlekar asked him to seek a vote of confidence in the assembly on or before Wednesday, May 13. The Congress, which had been a DMK partner, broke its alliance and extended support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Addressing the large gathering, Vijay warned:“Nobody should even think that now that we have come to power, we can go on a rampage. Do not keep such ideas in mind. Clear it off. There will be only one power centre, that is me.” He noted that the state was left in a poor condition by the previous DMK regime and said he would present a white paper on the state's finances. Promising“transparent governance,” he said his government would not“loot people's money or make false promises.”

Vijay said his government was committed to“real secularism and social justice”. He recalled that, as a child, he had known poverty and hunger and had not had“a royal lineage.” He told the gathering that, before his foray into films, he had suffered humiliation and hardships.“I am like your son, your brother. You gave me a place in your hearts,” he said.

The new chief minister said he represents“Hindus, Muslims and Christians” and his government would stand by minorities.“Let us all join together to give a fresh governance; this is a new beginning and a new era of social justice starts today.”

Referring to Rahul as 'brother', he also thanked leaders from other parties backing him, including the CPM, the CPI and the VCK. Former chief minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin congratulated Vijay, but cautioned him against blaming the previous government for the state's financial condition.

India post-elections: Why Tamil Nadu's Joseph Vijay is likened to NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani