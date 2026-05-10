Dubai Launches New Airport Security Layer With 'National Inspector' Role

Dubai Police has launched a new specialised security role to enhance inspection standards across one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.

The new role focuses on improving inspection quality, ensuring strict compliance with security regulations, and developing a new generation of specialised Emirati professionals to meet global aviation security demands.

The initiative creates a clear career pathway, allowing professionals to advance from technical and supervisory roles to the National Inspector level. Progression depends on hands-on experience, specialised training, and the ability to assess risks, evaluate performance, and ensure compliance with internationally recognised standards.

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Brigadier Hamed Al Hashemi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security, said the new role enhances the security ecosystem by going beyond routine inspections.

He explained that National Inspectors strengthen operational readiness, ensure precise application of regulations, and support continuous improvement through professional evaluation and risk-based analysis.

He added that the role aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's global framework, particularly its specialised National Inspectors Programme in Aviation Security, which combines theoretical knowledge with practical inspection and auditing skills.

According to ICAO standards, effective aviation security depends on a comprehensive system that includes a national authority, structured training programmes, and continuous monitoring mechanisms, all supported by qualified and well-trained personnel.

Brigadier Rashid Nasser, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, noted the role reflects a long-term investment in people. He emphasised that the National Inspector designation is earned through an integrated development journey including specialised training, continuous on-the-job learning, and measurable performance standards.

In collaboration with the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre, Dubai Police introduced accredited workshops and training programmes aligned with ICAO, covering national quality control, training systems, and inspection practices. This ensures professionals have the knowledge, analytical skills, and field experience needed to perform at the highest level.

National Inspectors plan and conduct inspections, review operational procedures, verify compliance, and produce detailed reports supporting decision-making and continuous improvement. This role enhances consistency in oversight, improves inspection quality and reliability, and establishes a clear framework of responsibilities across the organisation.

It also provides a transparent and structured pathway for Emirati talent to grow professionally, contributing to the long-term sustainability and excellence of aviation security in Dubai.

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