Huawei Launches WATCH FIT 5, Nova 15 Max, Matepad Pro Max: Features And Pricing In The UAE

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Huawei unveiled a fresh lineup of products at its 'Now Is Your Spark' global launch in Bangkok, bringing the WATCH FIT 5 Series, nova 15 Max smartphone, and MatePad Pro Max tablet to consumers worldwide, including the UAE.

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WATCH FIT 5 Series now available for pre-order

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series retains its signature square design with a sleek, vibrant update. It guides users through mini-workouts and supports competitive sports like cycling, golf, trail running, and tennis with advanced tracking and analysis.

The WATCH FIT 5 starts at Dh649, while the WATCH FIT 5 Pro is priced at Dh999. Both models are currently available for pre-order in the UAE, with on-shelf availability coming soon.

Huawei also introduced the WATCH KIDS X1 Series, featuring a 110° ultra-wide-angle front camera, 1.82-inch AMOLED screen, detachable rotatable body, and interactive AR features designed for children's adventures.

nova 15 Max: All-day battery and durability

The HUAWEI nova 15 Max packs an 8,500 mAh Super Battery for all-day use, eliminating battery anxiety. Its Extra-Durable Body offers drop resistance for everyday bumps.

The phone features a Vivid OLED Screen, Symmetrical Stereo Dual Speakers for immersive media, and a 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera delivering true-to-life colors even in low light or backlit conditions.

The nova 15 Max won't be launching in the UAE this month, with availability to be announced later.

MatePad Pro Max: World's thinnest 13-Inch tablet

Huawei globally debuted the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max, combining refined design, premium display, PC-level productivity, and creative tools in an ultra-slim form.

The standard version weighs just 499g and measures 4.7mm thin, making it the thinnest and lightest 13-inch tablet available. Even the exclusive PaperMatte Edition weighs only 509g.

Huawei is yet to announce the MatePad Pro Max's availability and pricing in the UAE.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products in the UAE? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.

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