Is 'The Devil Wears Prada 3' Happening After Sequel's Success? Director David Frankel Responds

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Seems like director David Frankel is not ruling out the possibility of a third 'The Devil Wears Prada' film anytime soon.

After the strong response to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', the filmmaker shared that he would "love" to revisit the popular characters again if the right opportunity comes along.

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The sequel recently brought back the original cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, nearly 20 years after the first film was released. Following the film's box office success, talks about a possible third part have started once again among fans.

While speaking to Variety, Frankel admitted that he never expected to return for a second film after the original movie. However, he said he would not completely shut the door on another sequel.

Talking about the possibility of coming back to the world of 'The Devil Wears Prada' once again and spending time with the "wonderful actors" from the franchise, Frankel said, "Look, it took us 20 years to do this one. And I said, "Never again," and here we are."

Frankel also spoke about adding callbacks and references from the original movie into the sequel. From Andy brushing her teeth in the opening montage to the "identical belts" scene and the famous "cerulean sweater" reference, the filmmaker shared that several nostalgic moments were carefully added into the film.

Speaking about balancing those references without overdoing them, he said, "There were little things, like the belts, that were late in the game additions. Other things, like the cerulean sweater and lines like, "A million girls would kill for this job," were easy to do. Then we had to go through and edit some out because [if there were] too many, you'd get a little annoyed with us."

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was released in theatres on May 1, 2026, and has received a positive response from critics as well as moviegoers.

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