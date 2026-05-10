Modi Govt's Ultimate Goal Is 'Viksit Bharat By 2047': G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the ultimate goal of the Modi government is to achieve the dream of "Viksit Bharat by 2047," regardless of which political party governs the States.

National Highway Expansion in Telangana

Speaking at the launch event of multiple development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad, he said that in the last 11 years, at least 2,600 kilometres of national highways have been added in Telangana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Since independence until 2014, there were 2,400 km of national highways in Telangana. In the last 11 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, an additional 2,600 km of national highways have been added. The central government is investing heavily in national highways, and today, even more roads are being added to that network," he said.

Railway Network Undergoes Major Redevelopment

Further, he noted that at least 42 new railway stations are being built or getting redeveloped in the State, underlining that the Cherlapally station, and the Secunderabad railway station, one of the biggest in South India, is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 720 crore.

"The railway network in Telangana is also seeing significant development. Approximately 42 railway stations are being newly built or redeveloped at the same time. This is the first time since independence that so many stations are being developed simultaneously. We have already completed the Cherlapally station, and the Secunderabad railway station, one of the biggest in South India, is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 720 crore. By the end of this year, it will look like the Shamshabad airport," he said.

Central Government's Support for Telangana's Growth

Hailing PM Modi, the Union Minister highlighted that several development works are being inaugurated in Telangana, saying that the growth seen in the State is a testament to the central government.

"Projects like the Sammakka Sarakka Central University, the rail manufacturing unit, AIIMS Hospital, and the Ramagundam fertiliser plant are all moving forward. Many works are being inaugurated, and some foundation stones are being laid. The growth we are seeing in Telangana today is a testament to the support of the Modi government," he added.

Development Beyond Politics for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

He said that while politics may exist during the elections, the goal is to take India towards the goal of "Visit Bharat by 2047." He said that regardless of the State government, the centre aims for development in all States.

"While politics may exist during elections, after elections, our sole goal should be the development of Telangana. Prime Minister Modi's government works for the development of all states, whether governed by the Congress, Communist parties, or DMK, without any discrimination. To achieve the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India by 2047), all states must develop equally. I am confident that the central government will continue to work with total commitment toward the progress of Telangana," he said.

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