Piyush Goyal Launches Nutrition Kit Drive For Mothers In North Mumbai

North Mumbai MP and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday launched the distribution of nutrition kits for pregnant mothers at a ceremony in Malad West and said this initiative must be expanded across the entire North Mumbai region so that every needy pregnant woman and mother receives timely nutritional support, a press release said.

The programme was attended by North Mumbai MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with local MLAs and public representatives. On the occasion of Mother's Day, a special "Matru Shakti Poshan Distribution Program" was organised at Surana Hospital & Research Centre in Malad West, Mumbai, where nutrition kits were distributed to pregnant women and mothers in need.

According to the release, over 300 people attended the programme, including over 100 pregnant women. The event witnessed the presence of several local leaders, social workers and members of the community, along with a large gathering of women beneficiaries.

The event witnessed the presence of several local leaders, social workers and members of the community, along with a large gathering of women beneficiaries. BJP District President Bala Tawde, MLA Yogesh Sagar, members of the Surana family, Madesh Verma, Suman Shenar, Shivana Ji and several dignitaries were present on the occasion.

'Health of Mothers is Foundation of Strong Society'

Addressing the gathering, Goyal emphasised that the health and well-being of mothers form the foundation of a strong society and a developed India. He stated that proper nutrition during pregnancy and in the early stages after childbirth is critical for both mother and child, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised maternal and child health through various welfare initiatives, the release stated.

He highlighted several schemes introduced under the leadership of PM Modi, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Jal and Ayushman Bharat, stating that these initiatives have significantly improved the dignity, health and financial empowerment of women across the country.

Expansion Across North Mumbai

Goyal said that nutrition kit distribution initiatives should not remain limited to a single locality and must be expanded across the entire North Mumbai region so that every needy pregnant woman and mother receives timely nutritional support. He added that society, healthcare institutions and the administration must work together to ensure that no economically weaker family is deprived of essential maternal healthcare and nutrition.

He further stated that with the support of municipal hospitals and local organisations, updated beneficiary lists would be maintained regularly to ensure assistance reaches deserving women on time.

Appreciation for Charitable Institutions

During the programme, Goyal also appreciated the efforts of Surana Hospital & Research Centre in serving the community through healthcare and social welfare initiatives. He highlighted the importance of charitable healthcare institutions and said that hospitals must serve not only as centres for treatment, but also as institutions dedicated to social welfare and community service, the release stated.

Referring to Damini Hospital and similar healthcare initiatives, he stated that organisations engaged in charitable healthcare play a vital role in supporting mothers, children and economically weaker families. He added that such efforts strengthen society and ensure that quality healthcare and nutritional support reach those who need it the most.

He further noted that awareness and nutrition support campaigns focusing on maternal and child health would continue to be strengthened across North Mumbai to help build a healthier and stronger future generation.

The programme concluded with a collective commitment towards women's welfare, maternal health and a healthier India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)