403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Responds to US Peace Proposal Through Pakistan
(MENAFN) Iran dispatched its formal reply to the latest American peace proposal on Sunday, forwarding it through Pakistani intermediaries in a significant diplomatic development, a state-run news agency reported.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediator today," the agency said.
The response signals a continued, if cautious, engagement in negotiations, though Tehran disclosed no specifics regarding its position. "At this stage, the negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region," according to the plan, it said, without giving any details about the content of the Iranian response.
The diplomatic exchange comes amid a volatile regional backdrop. Tensions spiraled sharply after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a fierce Iranian counter-response targeting Israeli territory and US allied nations across the Gulf, while simultaneously prompting the closure of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, yet subsequent talks held in Islamabad fell short of producing a durable accord. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce without a fixed expiration date, clearing a diplomatic runway for negotiations toward a permanent resolution to the conflict.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediator today," the agency said.
The response signals a continued, if cautious, engagement in negotiations, though Tehran disclosed no specifics regarding its position. "At this stage, the negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region," according to the plan, it said, without giving any details about the content of the Iranian response.
The diplomatic exchange comes amid a volatile regional backdrop. Tensions spiraled sharply after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a fierce Iranian counter-response targeting Israeli territory and US allied nations across the Gulf, while simultaneously prompting the closure of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, yet subsequent talks held in Islamabad fell short of producing a durable accord. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce without a fixed expiration date, clearing a diplomatic runway for negotiations toward a permanent resolution to the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment