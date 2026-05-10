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Israel Kills Over 30 Militants, Strikes 70 Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israel's military announced Sunday it had eliminated over 30 militants across Lebanon over a seven-day period, as Israeli forces carried out strikes against approximately 70 Hezbollah targets throughout the country.
The Israeli Air Force also intercepted multiple rockets fired at troops deployed in southern Lebanon earlier that day, according to a military statement. Israel's military confirmed operations would press forward, stating it "will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and soldiers."
The escalating campaign has drawn a sharp humanitarian response. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that two paramedics were killed and five more wounded Sunday after Israeli airstrikes struck medical response facilities across southern Lebanon, raising alarm over attacks on emergency personnel.
The Israeli Air Force also intercepted multiple rockets fired at troops deployed in southern Lebanon earlier that day, according to a military statement. Israel's military confirmed operations would press forward, stating it "will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and soldiers."
The escalating campaign has drawn a sharp humanitarian response. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that two paramedics were killed and five more wounded Sunday after Israeli airstrikes struck medical response facilities across southern Lebanon, raising alarm over attacks on emergency personnel.
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