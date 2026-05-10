Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Detects, Removes Water Theft Case In Dead Sea Area

Ministry Detects, Removes Water Theft Case In Dead Sea Area


2026-05-10 09:20:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) –Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Jordan Water Authority (JWA) detected an incident of tampering with a main water pipeline in the Baptism Site region, used to supply drinking water to a pumping station serving the capital, Amman, located on the Dead Sea road.

According to a ministry press statement, the culprits fixed a 1000 mm diameter conveyor to siphon off water illegally.

Caught during an inspection campaign, the illegal connections were removed, while the necessary documentation was prepared to initiate legal action against the perpetrators.

//Petra// AG

MENAFN10052026000117011021ID1111092758



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search