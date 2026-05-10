Ministry Detects, Removes Water Theft Case In Dead Sea Area

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) –Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Jordan Water Authority (JWA) detected an incident of tampering with a main water pipeline in the Baptism Site region, used to supply drinking water to a pumping station serving the capital, Amman, located on the Dead Sea road.

According to a ministry press statement, the culprits fixed a 1000 mm diameter conveyor to siphon off water illegally.

Caught during an inspection campaign, the illegal connections were removed, while the necessary documentation was prepared to initiate legal action against the perpetrators.

//Petra// AG