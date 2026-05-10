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S. Korea Briefs Iran After Probe Confirms Double Strike on Korean Ship
(MENAFN) South Korea has formally briefed the Iranian ambassador on the findings of its investigation into last week's fire and explosion aboard a South Korean-operated cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, a South Korean news agency reported Sunday.
A seven-member probe team concluded that two separate projectiles struck the HMM NAMU — a vessel operated by HMM Co. — on Monday, triggering the blast and subsequent fire. All 24 crew members aboard, comprising six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals, were confirmed safe. The ship was subsequently towed to a port in Dubai on Friday, where a special government investigative team was also dispatched.
"Unidentified Airborne Objects" Struck the Stern
Seoul's Foreign Ministry stated in an official release: "The investigation confirmed that unidentified airborne objects struck the stern of the HMM (vessel)," adding that the two objects made impact approximately one minute apart.
However, authorities stopped short of identifying the nature of the projectiles. The ministry acknowledged certain "limitations" in the investigation, noting: "The government will conduct further analysis of debris collected at the scene."
Ministry spokesman Park II signaled caution on the question of culpability, saying they would not prejudge responsibility for the incident for now. He added that the government will "thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and pursue all possible measures, including cooperation with the international community, to prevent a recurrence and ensure the safety of South Korean citizens."
The Iranian Embassy in Seoul had previously denied any involvement in the attack.
Broader Regional Context
The incident unfolds against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions. US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 triggered a wave of retaliatory actions by Tehran and disruptions across the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a durable agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, opening the door to further diplomatic engagement.
Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic through the critical waterway — a move that has further strained an already volatile security environment in the region.
A seven-member probe team concluded that two separate projectiles struck the HMM NAMU — a vessel operated by HMM Co. — on Monday, triggering the blast and subsequent fire. All 24 crew members aboard, comprising six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals, were confirmed safe. The ship was subsequently towed to a port in Dubai on Friday, where a special government investigative team was also dispatched.
"Unidentified Airborne Objects" Struck the Stern
Seoul's Foreign Ministry stated in an official release: "The investigation confirmed that unidentified airborne objects struck the stern of the HMM (vessel)," adding that the two objects made impact approximately one minute apart.
However, authorities stopped short of identifying the nature of the projectiles. The ministry acknowledged certain "limitations" in the investigation, noting: "The government will conduct further analysis of debris collected at the scene."
Ministry spokesman Park II signaled caution on the question of culpability, saying they would not prejudge responsibility for the incident for now. He added that the government will "thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and pursue all possible measures, including cooperation with the international community, to prevent a recurrence and ensure the safety of South Korean citizens."
The Iranian Embassy in Seoul had previously denied any involvement in the attack.
Broader Regional Context
The incident unfolds against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions. US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 triggered a wave of retaliatory actions by Tehran and disruptions across the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a durable agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, opening the door to further diplomatic engagement.
Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic through the critical waterway — a move that has further strained an already volatile security environment in the region.
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