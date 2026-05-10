Shivraj Chouhan Launches PMGSY-IV, Projects Worth Crores For MP

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched PMGSY-IV from Bhairunda in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district and announced multiple road, housing and rural development projects worth thousands of crores for the state.

The launch took place during the silver jubilee celebrations marking 25 years of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, and Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandrasekhar Pemmasani.

During the event organised by the Ministry of Rural Development, Chouhan handed over approvals worth Rs 1,763 crore under PMGSY-IV, PM-JANMAN projects worth Rs 261.81 crore, and sanctions worth Rs 2,055 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

'Gateways to Prosperity'

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said rural roads are not merely connectivity routes but gateways to prosperity, education, healthcare, markets and opportunities. "A village road is not just a pathway, but an entry point to prosperity, dignity, education, treatment, markets and opportunities," the Union Minister said, adding that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to improving the lives of villages, farmers, the poor and women.

The minister also praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating that India is moving rapidly towards becoming a developed, self-reliant and prosperous nation.

Massive Sanctions for State's Development

PMGSY-IV and PM-JANMAN Details

Under PMGSY-IV, Madhya Pradesh received approval for 973 roads with a total length of 2,117.52 kilometres at a cost of Rs 1,763.08 crore, benefiting 987 habitations. The Vidisha region alone received approval for 259 roads spanning 600.393 kilometres, benefiting 264 habitations. Chouhan said roads worth over Rs 500 crore will be constructed in the Vidisha parliamentary constituency and assured that no eligible village would be left without road connectivity. "All roads in Madhya Pradesh that meet PMGSY criteria will be approved," he said.

Under the PM-JANMAN initiative, road projects covering 384.34 kilometres received approval worth Rs 261.81 crore, benefiting 168 habitations.

The minister also said Madhya Pradesh has been allocated Rs 830 crore out of the total indicative allocation of Rs 18,907 crore under PMGSY for 2026-27.

Housing and Women Empowerment

Handing over PMAY-G sanctions worth Rs 2,055 crore to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Chouhan said the government is committed to ensuring that no poor family remains without a permanent house. He added that eligible families identified through a fresh survey and physical verification process would be provided benefits under the housing scheme.

Speaking on women's empowerment, the Union Minister said the government would further accelerate the 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign through self-help groups to improve women's income and financial independence.

State-Centre Collaboration

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while addressing the event, said the Madhya Pradesh government is working closely with the Centre and assured that all practical demands raised by public representatives and citizens would be addressed.

MP's Performance under PMGSY

The event also highlighted Madhya Pradesh's performance under PMGSY. According to the release, the state ranked first among large states by completing 90,766 kilometres of roads under the scheme. Madhya Pradesh also ranked first in quality control and topped maintenance performance after the defect liability period, with expenditure of Rs 1,044 crore. (ANI)

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