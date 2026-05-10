IPL 2026: Inglis' Blitz Powers LSG's Blistering Start Against CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) produced a roller-coaster batting display after being asked to bat first by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Chepauk on Sunday, riding on a blistering start before losing momentum in the middle overs and eventually posting a competitive total.

Inglis' Blitz Gives LSG Fiery Start

Asked to bat first, LSG got off to a quick start, putting the bowlers under immediate pressure. Josh Inglis set the tone early by smashing 16 runs off the opening over, bowled by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. At the end of three overs, LSG raced to 40 without loss, with Inglis leading the charge in an aggressive batting display at the top of the order.

The visitors crossed the 50-run mark in the fourth over of their innings, maintaining a blistering start. It was also their joint-fastest team fifty in IPL history. Their previous quickest half-century in just 3.4 overs also came against the Chennai Super Kings in 2023.

During the second ball of the fifth over, Inglis completed his half-century in just 17 balls. Inglis' 17-ball fifty was also the third-fastest for Lucknow in IPL. 17 balls taken by Inglis also makes it the fastest ever IPL fifty at Chepauk.

CSK Strike Back After Powerplay Onslaught

In the following over, CSK speedster Anshul Kamboj got the much-needed breakthrough after he removed opener Mitchell Marsh for just 10 runs. Kamboj also broke the 77-run partnership for the first wicket.

After the end of the sixth over, Lucknow was 91/1.

The momentum shifted further when Noor Ahmad struck early in the next over, dismissing Nicholas Pooran for just one run.

LSG then suffered a major double blow as Jamie Overton removed the dangerous Josh Inglis, who had smashed a rapid 85 off 33 balls, and also accounted for skipper Rishabh Pant for 15. By the end of 10 overs, LSG had slipped to 117/4 after a dominant powerplay, as CSK clawed their way back into the contest.

LSG's innings continued to unravel after a costly mix-up in the 13th over saw Aiden Markram run out for just six runs, further denting their momentum after their explosive opening stand.

The pressure mounted as Jamie Overton struck again in the 15th over, dismissing struggling batter Akshat Raghuwanshi for 18 runs. At that stage, LSG had slipped to 147/6, having lost control after a blazing start and losing wickets at regular intervals.

Late Flourish Takes LSG to Competitive Total

After the end of the 17th over, the visitors reached 167/6.

Towards the end, Himmat Singh (17 off 12 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten 43 off 25 balls helped LSG to post 203/8 in 20 overs.

For CSK, Jamie Overton (3/36), Anshul Kamboj (2/47), and Noor Ahmad (1/24) were among the wicket takers.

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