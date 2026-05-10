PM Modi On Telangana's Development Push, Inaugurates Rs 9,400 Cr Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the Central government will continue to accelerate development efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana, stressing that India is moving ahead on the "Reforms Express" while modern infrastructure is being expanded at a rapid pace across the country.

While inaugurating several development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore, the Prime Minister said, "I assure every family member of Telangana that to fulfil your dreams, the Central Government will continue to work at an even faster pace."

Unprecedented Infrastructure Push

Highlighting the government's focus on modern connectivity over the past 12 years, PM Modi said unprecedented investments have been made across roads, railways and airports. "Nearly Rs 1.75 lakh crore has been invested solely in National Highways," he informed, adding that the National Highway network in Telangana has doubled over the last 11 years.

Comparing present allocations with the past, the Prime Minister said, "During the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the railway budget for this region was less than Rs 1,000 crore. Today, Telangana alone has a railway budget of nearly Rs 5,500 crore." He added that railway projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore are currently underway in the state.

Strengthening India's Energy Security

Stressing the importance of energy security, PM Modi said the government is making significant investments in the sector. "What is the importance of energy security... every person in the world today is feeling it. That is why our Central Government is making unprecedented investments in India's energy security," he said.

He added that India has made major progress in renewable energy. "In the past few years, India has reached the top countries in the world in terms of solar power," the Prime Minister said, adding that the inauguration of the new Indian Oil terminal in Malkapur is a key step to meet Telangana's growing energy needs.

Driving Investment and Job Creation

The Prime Minister said the new infrastructure projects will boost global investor confidence and create large-scale employment. "The facilities being developed here will provide global investors with everything they need to invest and grow with confidence," he said.

He further added, "The Government of India is investing thousands of crores to build this infrastructure, which will also create new employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana."

Key Development Projects Launched

National Highway-167 Expansion

Among the key projects, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor at a cost of over Rs 3,175 crore. The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka, reduce travel time by around 1 hour and 30 minutes, and lower fuel and vehicle maintenance costs.

Zaheerabad Industrial Area

He also laid the foundation stone for the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor. Developed at a cost of over Rs 2,350 crore across 3,245 acres along NH-65, the industrial zone is expected to attract nearly Rs 10,000 crore in investments and generate large-scale employment. Envisioned as a smart integrated industrial township, it will support sectors including automobiles, food processing, machinery, metals and electrical equipment, and provide multimodal connectivity to major cities, ports and airports.

PM MITRA Park at Warangal

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the PM MITRA Park at Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,700 crore. It is India's first fully functional PM MITRA Park and operationalises the 5F vision -- Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. Strategically located near the proposed Nagpur-Vijayawada Greenfield Expressway, the park is expected to strengthen India's textile exports and provide seamless logistics connectivity to ports and railway networks.

Reiterating the government's reform agenda, PM Modi said, "Today, India is moving ahead on the Reforms Express. At the same time, modern infrastructure is also being built at a rapid pace across the nation." He added that the projects inaugurated and launched will strengthen Telangana's connectivity, boost industrial growth, and create thousands of jobs. "I congratulate the people of Telangana on these transformative projects," the Prime Minister said.

Sindhu Hospital Inauguration

Later, he also dedicated Sindhu Hospital, a state-of-the-art, cancer-focused multi-super speciality quaternary care in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)