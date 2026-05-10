Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thanks PM Modi, Looks For Centre's Active Support

Vijay thanks PM Modi, seeks Centre's support

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message and said he looks forward to active support from the Centre for the State's development.

Actor-turned-politician officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony held in Chennai today. The event marked a significant turning point in the State's political landscape.

Soon after the swearing-in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the newly appointed Chief Minister. In a post on X, the Tamil Nadu CM responded to PM Modi's wishes. "I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl for his kind wishes on my assumption of office as the Chief Minister. Our sole objective is the welfare and progress of our people. We look forward to the active support and cooperation of the Union Government for the continued growth of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said.

Prime Minister Modi, in his post, congratulated TVK chief Vijay after he took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, assuring continued cooperation between the Centre and the state government for the welfare of the people. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people."

Vijay sworn in as 13th Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay, whose full name is Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay, was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of several political leaders, film personalities and supporters.

After being sworn in, Vijay emphasised that his government would mark the "new beginning" and era of "real, secular and social justice."

'I am just like your son'

Addressing a gathering at the indoor stadium, Vijay stressed that he would "repay the debt" of people after leaving behind his cinema career, adding that he doesn't come from a "royal family" but portrays himself as a common family member of the Tamil Nadu public. "I know very well about normal and common people's mind and how life is like for someone; I was born to an ordinary assistant director. I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother, or your younger brother--that is how I see myself. And it was because you saw me that way that you gave me such a great place in cinema," said Vijay.

"Now, leaving all of that behind and entering politics to repay my debt of gratitude to you, you embraced me with so much love and affection, saying, 'We are here for you, Vijay. We will take care of everything.' At this moment, I must say this: throughout this journey and this process, I faced countless hardships and humiliations. But despite all that, you too endured difficulties and insults for my sake. You never cared about any of it; you treated my pain as your own and stood beside me throughout. Today, when I say, 'I, Joseph Vijay...,' you have made it a reality. I truly do not know what to say," he added.

Dignitaries in attendance, ministers sworn in

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Sobha Chandrasekhar, and actress Trisha Krishnan were among those present at the ceremony.

Along with Vijay, nine TVK leaders also took oath as ministers in the party's maiden cabinet. The ministers included N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)