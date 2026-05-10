Chandranath Rath Murder: Police Get 2 Big Clues, But A 6-7 Hour Gap Is Baffling Them

For days, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had no clear leads in the Chandranath murder case. However, investigators have now obtained two crucial clues that could prove to be breakthrough evidence and potentially help solve the case soon.

Investigators finally have a major clue in the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, Chandranath Rath. He was shot dead on Wednesday night, and until now, it seemed his killers had just vanished into thin air.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was struggling to find any information about Chandranath's killers. Now, they have two crucial leads that came in at the same time.

Police sources say the four-wheeler used for the murder came from Jharkhand. The killers likely changed the number plate after entering West Bengal to throw the police off their trail.

According to police sources, the car crossed the Bali toll plaza on its way to Madhyamgram. The attackers paid the toll using UPI, instead of Fastag or cash.

The police are now treating a UPI transaction as their main lead. They are tracking the killers' bank accounts through this payment to get to them.

The police are also retracing Chandranath's steps on the day of the murder. They are finding out where he went and which routes he took. This process is called backtracking, and they have collected a lot of CCTV footage for this.

Investigators say they tracked the car at Madhyamgram crossing around 3 PM. It was also spotted on the Belgharia Expressway a few hours earlier. But they can't figure out where the car was for a 6-7 hour period.

Information with the investigators shows the car entered Madhyamgram 6-7 hours before the murder. CCTV cameras captured it at different times, but then it disappeared. It's not clear where the car was during these gaps.

Investigators believe the killers were driving around to find the perfect spot for the attack. They were likely looking for narrow lanes, roads with no U-turns, and poorly lit streets.